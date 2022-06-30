Lexus ES Upgraded for the 2023 Model Year, Sports Sedan Becomes Smarter

In production since 2018, the Lexus ES has just been upgraded for the 2023 model year. The premium compact sedan has received a host of novelties, albeit mostly on the technology side, plus a new F Sport Design trim level.
A new infotainment system is part of the upgrades. Said to be more responsive and intuitive, and to provide access to more functions, it gets cloud-based navigation, with access to real-time road and traffic information. Trips can be planned easier with it, and it can also be used to see various other information, including local fuel prices and parking.
Should the car lose connection, then the embedded navigation will come in handy. However, this feature is only reserved for the upper spec versions of the 2023 ES. The voice commands have been improved for the new model year too, and the car has wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. Allowing the vehicle to communicate with mobile networks, and the world wide web, is the upgraded data communications module (DCM).
So, what does it do? According to Toyota’s luxury car brand, it enables connection to e-Care, a diagnostic service that collects health check reports, sharing the data with Lexus, which in turn can forward it to their retailers should there be anything wrong with the ES. At the same time, the local dealership can get in touch with the owner to schedule servicing at a preferred interval.
The DCM allows drivers to find the car remotely via the dedicated app, and use certain functions, such as lock or unlock the doors, operate the hazard lights, and pre-heat or pre-cool the cabin before a journey.
Set to enter production in August, with the first units expected to arrive at UK dealers in October, the 2023 ES has a revised center console, with two cup holders, and USB-A, and USB-C ports. They have also moved the wireless charging pad to the outside of the console box, and have introduced a new interior color option, the Ammonite Sand.
