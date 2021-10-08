Lexus Unveils the 2022 ES Luxury Saloon for the UK Market

Let’s take a look at what’s new on offer this year and start out with the new digital side-view mirrors that use cameras instead of glass mirrors to determine your place on the road compared to other drivers.Up for grabs on the high-end Takumi trim package, the system is optimized for adverse conditions to make sure clearer images are shown in poor light conditions at night and when driving in the rain, giving better light and shade definition.To keep the occupants of the new ES safe during driving, Lexus’ new Safety Limited+ system implements a combination of pre-collision assist sensors and a new emergency steering assist feature to give drivers every chance to avoid an accident with another car or a pedestrian.The system uses artificial intelligence to identify when a substantial foreign object enters the roadway and it can also help the driver stay in the driving lines using an improved version of Lexus’ Lane Trace Assist.The 2022 ES will be available in nine trim packages. The standard ES grade with and without navigation is the entry-level variant. One step further up in the range, there is the ES Premium Edition, followed by the ES Premium Pack, the F Sport grade with or without navigation, Tech and Safety Pack, Sport Takumi Pack, and the aforementioned range-topping Takumi trim.Different trim packages offer different goodies like choices of alloy wheel sizes, wireless phone charges, added aniline leather upholstery, and a digital head-up display on top of all the other luxury car trinkets.Inside, there’s an all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, which can be accessed by touching the screen itself or interacting with the car’s Remote Touch Interface trackpad, as well as voice control.The 2022 Lexus ES will start from £35,905 ($48,922.72), going as far as £49,455 ($67,385) for the Takumi trim.