Let's Drool Over Pivot's New LES-SL MTB and All It Has To Offer the Modern Rider

Folks, back in the 80s, Pivot's eventual founder, Chris Cocalis, kept finding himself in a pretty unpleasant place, not finding bicycles that could allow him to unleash the full potential of his human body. Years down the line, we are now being presented with a machine at the peak of this crew's R&D.
Just to get an idea of what we're up against when you lock eyes with the LES-SL, let me point out that Pivot is calling this one "the fastest hardtail we've ever built." Better yet, why not let Chris Cocalis himself tell you about the LES, "There is no place to hide with a hardtail – the simplest machines are often the most elegant and most challenging to design. Taking this bike to the next level required an extra measure of commitment from our team, and they really nailed not only the weight but also the performance."
Pivot achieved such a light frame, just a tad over 800 grams for a medium-size, by redesigning tubes shapes and implementing all-new carbon lay-up techniques. The geometry is also tuned to a "new-school hardtail racing geometry" but with a focus on things pedal efficiency, handling, and performance. Regarding the carbon fiber manipulation Pivot undertakes, each frame size features a specific lay-up method to offer "best-in-class stiffness to weight ratios."
take a look at precisely what's been done; that way, you can get a clear idea of what to expect, and the geometry will reveal all. We'll stick to the dimensions found on the medium-size frame, and this means a 68.5-degree head tube angle, a 74.5-degree seat tube angle, and a chainstay length of 42.9 cm (16.9 in). With a reach of 44.5 cm(17.5 in) and a wheelbase of 113.2 cm (44.5 in), this one should feel rather nimble for an MTB with 29 in tires. But it's also ready to tackle ups and downs like a champ.
Now, onto this frame, Pivot will offer you the possibility of choosing from an array of build sets tuned for specific riding styles, capabilities, and budgets. If you come across the manufacturer's website, one feature you can explore is the LES configurator.
In doing so, you'll see just how low or high prices can go and what sort of components you'll be riding with. Everything starts with selecting a frame size, build levels, and components, eventually resulting in the most affordable setup priced at 5,500 USD (4,932 EUR at current exchange rates). You'll also receive a Fox Performance Stepcast fork with 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel and 44 mm (1.73 in) offset for this rate. A Sram Eagle drivetrain is tuned to 12 speeds and rocking Sram Level TL brakes with 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors.
little effort as possible. That's all moving to the sounds of 12 speeds, and a set of Maxxis Rekon Race tires stand firm on a pair of carbon rims.
As for the handlebar and seat post, these, too, are completed from carbon fiber. Cables are routed internally, and the frame is dropper post-ready. If you need to adjust gear as you're out and about, the top tube and BB are Pivot Dock Tool System compatible.
At the end of the day, you're being asked to pitch in a decent amount of cash for a new LES-SL, but it's not the sort of bike you take grocery shopping unless you want to show it off. This one is the type of bicycle meant to bring you gold medals, podium placements, and even be seen in your hands in some magazine article about how you won that race. If the latter describes your implication in the cycling lifestyle, this is a cross-country mountain bike to consider for your next purchase.
