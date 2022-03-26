Trek's 2022 Procaliber 9.7 Is a Carbon Hardtail MTB With a Bag Full of Impressive Tricks

There are a couple of things you probably made out from the discussion the characters above were having: that we’ll be talking about a hardtail mountain bike and that it costs 4,330 USD (3,942 EUR at current exchange rates). As for the purpose of this article, it’s to explore precisely what makes the 2022 Procaliber 9.7 cross-country MTB what it is.
By now, you’ve learned that I’m a fan of hardtail MTBs, but when Trek’s Procaliber rolled across my computer monitor, I knew something was up and had to explore. Upon said exploration, I realized it might interest you to understand what sort of bicycle Trek can build these days.
What do we know about hardtails? Well, the main feature is that this frame style has no rear suspension but can include impressive forks to help riders tackle seemingly impossible terrains. Ok, so the frame is important; let’s keep going.
One reason why Trek is asking you to drop this sort of cash on this bike it’s because this manufacturer is using their peak OCLV Mountain Carbon. This is a proprietary blend of carbon fiber and molding techniques. With the frame and all other components, the 9.7 weighs 23.07 lbs (10.46 kg).
This little feature is borrowed from some of Trek’s road and triathlon machines and reduces vibrations experienced by riders on bikes with rigid rear triangles. I’ve added an image to the gallery showing you the system, where the top tube meets the seat tube. That little piece of malleable material allows the frame to move just enough to reduce small bumps without affecting the rider’s ability to transfer power into the ground.
Making sure that your frame has as long of a life as possible, two more things you need to know about is the frame armor, mounted underneath the downtube, and Knock Block, which is a system that prevents your fork from hitting your frame in the eventuality you take a tumble. This also helps keep you from buying new hydraulic brake lines and shifting cables in case they’re ripped out. Speaking of the fork, a RockShox Reba SL with 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel and remote lockout should be more than enough for a fun ride.
Since it may be a bit difficult to know how this bike may fit under you, I will point out a few details regarding the frame’s geometry. Considering the medium-sized frame, you’ll find a seat tube angle set at 72.8 degrees, a head tube at 68.8 degrees, and a reach of 42 cm (16.5 in). The wheelbase is set at 110.3 cm (43.4 in) and stand-over at 75.5 cm (29.7 in).
At the end of the day, Trek’s Procaliber 9.7 looks like the sort of bike meant for just that, pros. If you were to ride it to the grocery store in the wrong neighborhood, you better make sure you lock it upright.
