Aventon Upgrades Its Best-Selling Electric Urban Commuter. Meet the Next-Gen Pace E-Bike

Boasted by Aventon as the new standard for an upright cruiser e-bike, the next-gen Pace 350 and Pace 500 two-wheelers have just been launched, as the manufacturer’s biggest and last launch of this year. They are sleek, bring upgrades both in terms of design and features, and most importantly, they are more than reasonably priced for what they offer.
Aventon’s Pace models were the company’s first e-bikes to hit the market and they are still described as its best-selling product. But the classic Aventon e-bike has been updated with the new Pace 350 and Pace 500, while still staying true to its most notable qualities: comfort, value, power, and reliability.
Both models were designed as capable urban commuters, with the Pace 350 being a bit lighter, slower, but also more budget-friendly. They both come with an upright cruiser frame geometry and a cushy saddle, an integrated battery in the downtube of the frame, and integrated headlights and taillights. Cables are internally routed as well.
A backlit full-color display monitors your range, speed, pedal assist level, etc., and you can sync your bike with your phone via the Aventon mobile app.
The Pace 350 weighs 49 lb (22 kg), while the Pace 500 tips the scales at 52 lb (23.5 kg). While the Pace 350 packs a 350W brushless hub motor, paired with an 11.6 Ah/417 Wh removable battery, the more premium Pace 500 features a 500W motor and a 12.8 Ah (614 Wh) battery. Range-wise, that translates into an average of 24 to 40 miles (38 to 64 km) on a charge for the former and 25 to 48 miles (40 to 77 km) for the latter.
Both bikes come with five levels of pedal assist, but the Pace 350 can hit a top speed of up to 20 mph (32 kph) with pedal assist, while the Pace 500 can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph).
Customers can choose between different colors and sizes for both e-bikes. They can also opt for either a step-over or step-through frame. The Pace 350 is available to order for a price of $1,400, while the Pace 500 will cost you $1,700. You can watch them being assembled in the videos below.
