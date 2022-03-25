Bianchi Announces Two New E-Bikes in Its T-Tronik Range, They're Made for Everyday Use

Bianchi’s T-Tronik range of e-bikes is getting bigger, with the Italian manufacturer announcing two new additions to the series: the T-Tronik C-Type and T-Tronik T-Type.
While the rest of the T-Tronik two-wheelers fall in the electric mountain bike category, the two new models recently unveiled are meant for urban rides and touring (the C and T in their name stand for city and touring, respectively).
Bianchi describes the design of its new e-bikes as simple and elegant, focusing on comfort, versatility, and utility with these new models. The T-Tronik C-Type and T-Type are made for everyday life. They both have a step-through frame and handlebars that can be adjusted from 90 to 140 degrees, to ensure the rider finds the most comfortable riding position. In addition, the touring model is also available in a step-over frame.
The C-Type is obviously more suitable for relaxed, comfortable urban rides, offering easy access on the bike thanks to its geometry. The chain cover and mudguards protect the rider from dirt and the battery comes with a user-friendly release system.
On the other hand, the T-Type was designed so that it doesn’t limit the rider to the urban environment. The two-wheeler can also handle off-road trails of medium difficulty.
While the urban bike comes in Iridescent Bronze or Blue Stone colors, the touring one is available in Urban Gray or Green.
The new T-Tronik city and touring e-bikes both pack a 250W Shimano E6100 motor that delivers a torque of 60 Nm. An integrated 417 Wh Phylion battery claims to offer an autonomy of up to 95 km (59 miles) on a charge. The bikes can reach a top speed of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the power assist.
Bianchi equipped the e-bikes with 100-lumen front lights that offer visibility of up to 400 m (1,312 ft) and a rear rack that allows you to carry bags that weigh up to 25 kg (55 lb). Both bikes come with nine-speed SunRace shifters, 29” wheels, and Radius hydraulic disc brakes.
There is no word yet on the price of the new T-Tronik C-Type and T-Type, nor does Bianchi mention when they will be available. You can find more about them on the manufacturer’s website.
Bianchi describes the design of its new e-bikes as simple and elegant, focusing on comfort, versatility, and utility with these new models. The T-Tronik C-Type and T-Type are made for everyday life. They both have a step-through frame and handlebars that can be adjusted from 90 to 140 degrees, to ensure the rider finds the most comfortable riding position. In addition, the touring model is also available in a step-over frame.
The C-Type is obviously more suitable for relaxed, comfortable urban rides, offering easy access on the bike thanks to its geometry. The chain cover and mudguards protect the rider from dirt and the battery comes with a user-friendly release system.
On the other hand, the T-Type was designed so that it doesn’t limit the rider to the urban environment. The two-wheeler can also handle off-road trails of medium difficulty.
While the urban bike comes in Iridescent Bronze or Blue Stone colors, the touring one is available in Urban Gray or Green.
The new T-Tronik city and touring e-bikes both pack a 250W Shimano E6100 motor that delivers a torque of 60 Nm. An integrated 417 Wh Phylion battery claims to offer an autonomy of up to 95 km (59 miles) on a charge. The bikes can reach a top speed of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the power assist.
Bianchi equipped the e-bikes with 100-lumen front lights that offer visibility of up to 400 m (1,312 ft) and a rear rack that allows you to carry bags that weigh up to 25 kg (55 lb). Both bikes come with nine-speed SunRace shifters, 29” wheels, and Radius hydraulic disc brakes.
There is no word yet on the price of the new T-Tronik C-Type and T-Type, nor does Bianchi mention when they will be available. You can find more about them on the manufacturer’s website.