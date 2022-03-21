New n+ Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike Promises Luxurious Cycling

Electric bicycles are now a fixture on public roads, but they still carry a bit of stigma with passionate riders. So if you want to make the switch to pedal-assist but dread being called a “cheater,” n+ works, and Mercedes-Benz would like a word with you.
n+ works and Mercedes-Benz are now at their third collaboration, and it stems from the same motivation: to create a luxury product that hides its electric powertrain and delivers a premium cycling experience. Or, as n+ work puts it, “to deliver new levels of luxury and pedigree to cycling,” as well as “money-can’t-buy authenticity and exclusivity.” So put a pin in that last part, and we’ll return to it later.
The new n+ Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike is available for pre-order, and, at least on paper, it promises to check all the boxes as far as its stated mission goes. It’s lightweight, stable, and reliable, with a decent range and premium components. Perhaps more to the point, it’s perfectly able to hide the fact that it’s pedal-assisted, which means you could ride it without fear for being called out of “cheating.”
The Silver Arrows eBike is powered by a 250 W (75 Nm) mid-drive motor that maxes out at 25 kph (15.5 mph) or 32 kph (20 mph), depending on the country of delivery – customers in the United States can get it with the latter max speed. The mid-mounted motor means more stability regardless of terrain due to the 50/50 weight distribution, while the 100-km (62-mile) range from the dual 36v/7ah, 252wh battery pack is enough juice to properly enjoy yourself, whether out on city streets or beyond city limits. A full charge is achieved in 3.5 hours.
With a hand-brushed aluminum frame and fork, the new Silver Arrows eBike is lightweight, tipping the scales at 20 kg (44 pounds), including the removable batteries. In addition, wiring and electronics are hidden within the frame, further helping with the impression that this is a conventional, pedal-only bicycle.
The list of features includes a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive for easy maintenance and more durability, Tektro hydraulic disk brakes, and Kenda puncture-resistant tires. Stuff like fenders or a custom carbon stand are extras, so you’ll have to dig deeper into your wallet for them.
Speaking of which, we’re back to the makers’ promise that this e-bike delivers “money-can’t-buy authenticity and exclusivity.” You can actually put a price on this kind of authenticity and exclusivity because, otherwise, what would be the point?
The n+ Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike costs $4,500, with 10% of that needed for a reservation and the rest payable upon delivery this month. That’s $1,300 more than the previous model and whole lotta money for an e-bike for which you still have to buy a few accessories. But if luxury was affordable, it wouldn’t be luxury anymore.
