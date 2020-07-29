Soul Asylum H2 Is the Loudest Hummer in the World, a Rolling Soundstage

Yamaha Unveils New Line of Electric Mountain Bikes, and They’re Stunners

Yamaha has been keeping very busy: less than a month after unveiling the very powerful and nimble commuter / fitness e-bike Civante, it has finally lifted the veil on the new line of electric mountain bikes. They are true stunners. 18 photos



But first things first.



There will be two versions of the new YDX-MORO bike, the YDX-MORO and the YDX-MORO Pro, with full specs and details for both expected to be made official within weeks. Both will be Class 1 e-bikes with pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 kph), and both will feature the brand new PW-X2 mid-drive motor from Yamaha.



The YDX-MORO comes with a patent-pending dual-twin frame design that offers better stability, more durability and a lower center of gravity for improved maneuverability. The removable battery is cradled like in a cage in the split frame, which offers protection in case of falls and on tight turns.



This is a full-suspension e-MTB, and plenty of modifications have been made to allow better handling in all types of situations and for all manners of riding. Yamaha says the YDX-MORO is as reliable for aggressive riding as it’s fun and adaptable to all situations that might arise on an outing.



The unique quad-sensor on the motor was specifically designed for this, as well. It detects pedal speed, rolling speed, pedal torque and incline angle, which means it’s able to accurately calculate the needed pedal assist output in every scenario. The automatic mode allows the rider to tackle whatever may come by automatically switching through the pedal-assist modes, Eco, Standard and High. This way, the rider can focus on the thrill of the ride and not switching between modes to get the needed level of pedal-assist.



A Walk Mode allows pedal-assist without pedaling, a new MTB Mode is for off-road riding, tight corners and tight-line trails, and the EXPW mode adds assist up to a pedal cadence of 170 RPM and is suitable for technical sections.



“This is the bike that Yamaha fans have been asking for, a full-suspension e-Bike crafted through a collaboration of Yamaha designers and engineers to create the best handling, best assist-feeling all-mountain e-Bike on the market, hands down,” Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager, says in a statement.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

