Ducati Introduces the e-Scrambler e-Bike, Inspired by the Scrambler Moto

Every once in a while, car or motorcycle makers will veer off the beaten path in a bid to attract a new segment of customers, putting out unexpected and off-brand stuff. Many times, their products come across as marketing gimmicks that don’t really pay off.
This isn’t one of those cases where a major brand slaps its name and logo on a seemingly unrelated product. Ducati has made its first foray into the world of bicycles, with a product they claim is inspired by the popular Scrambler moto line.
World, meet the Ducati e-Scrambler, an electric bicycle that’s supported by Thok Ebikes and is meant both for city use and trekking. It’s a solid, high-quality, upper-range product priced accordingly and, while the claimed resemblance to the Scrambler line is hardly apparent, it’s a good-looking bike.
This is a Class 1, pedal-assisted e-bike that offers “the same riding experience as a traditional bike thanks to its low center of gravity and the geometry of the frame.” It’s powered by a 250-watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor and a 504 Wh battery with unspecified range, but Ducati promises “great autonomy.” It comes with an aluminum frame, telescopic seat post, Sram NX 11-speed transmission and Sram Guide T brakes, and Pirelli tires on Thok wheels. Again, not standard stuff.
Because it’s meant for daily use, the e-Scrambler comes with integrated lights and fenders, and luggage racks. Total weight for a size M without pedals is of 22.5 kg (49.6 pounds), so while it’s not the lightest e-bike out there, it’s not the heaviest either.
You can have it in any color option, as long as it’s yellow on black.
The Ducati e-Scrambler is already available for orders, but brace yourself: as mentioned above, this is a premium product. It will set you back €3,699, which is approximately $4,290 at today’s exchange rate.
World, meet the Ducati e-Scrambler, an electric bicycle that’s supported by Thok Ebikes and is meant both for city use and trekking. It’s a solid, high-quality, upper-range product priced accordingly and, while the claimed resemblance to the Scrambler line is hardly apparent, it’s a good-looking bike.
This is a Class 1, pedal-assisted e-bike that offers “the same riding experience as a traditional bike thanks to its low center of gravity and the geometry of the frame.” It’s powered by a 250-watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor and a 504 Wh battery with unspecified range, but Ducati promises “great autonomy.” It comes with an aluminum frame, telescopic seat post, Sram NX 11-speed transmission and Sram Guide T brakes, and Pirelli tires on Thok wheels. Again, not standard stuff.
Because it’s meant for daily use, the e-Scrambler comes with integrated lights and fenders, and luggage racks. Total weight for a size M without pedals is of 22.5 kg (49.6 pounds), so while it’s not the lightest e-bike out there, it’s not the heaviest either.
You can have it in any color option, as long as it’s yellow on black.
The Ducati e-Scrambler is already available for orders, but brace yourself: as mentioned above, this is a premium product. It will set you back €3,699, which is approximately $4,290 at today’s exchange rate.