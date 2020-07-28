2021 Yamaha YZ250F Is a Whole New Level Dirt Bike

Although the manufacturer’s 2021 motocross lineup has remained vastly unaltered compared to its current counterparts on a mechanical level, we’re still looking forward to seeing some freshness and that Team Yamaha Blue graphic in their showrooms.
Not long to go, folks. Patience is key.
Yamaha’s new 2021 YZ450F is probably the most anticipated of the whole bunch, but the prize for innovation undeniably goes to its sibling, the YZ250F. The latter completely overshadows its 2020 predecessor in terms of specs and performance.
That’s not to say that the forerunner or other models of the company’s 2021 motocross range are to be taken lightly, but YZ250F is simply outstanding! Here’s why.
DOHC 4-stroke engine receives a new cylinder head with a modified intake port shape and revised camshaft profile. Yamaha engineers went as far as redesigning everything from the intake system and clutch, to the 5-speed transmission, ECU and water pump impeller. It appears the crew wanted to go above and beyond in making the YZ250F outshine its current model by a wide stretch.
But that’s not all…
Besides a new silencer, airbox and intake tract, 2021’s YZ250F has also seen an increase in the throttle body joint diameter. It is claimed by the manufacturer that all previously mentioned alterations will work in harmony to retain a solid low-end torque, while providing for better mid-range to top end power and pumping up the machine’s peak output figure.
I know, you might be asking yourself ‘well, what exactly is that figure?’, and the answer is: we don’t know, yet. Yamaha refrained from commenting on precise numbers or even giving any sort of hints indicating what the new baby’s maximum power might be.
Right, that’s a lot of new stuff. Like, a lot. Hang in there though, we’re almost done, I promise.
More refinements are to be found in the damping attributes of YZ250F’s KYB Speed Sensitive System (SSS) fork and shock, while handlebar mounts, triple clamp and front axle were tweaked to match its latest frame design.
And there we finally have it. Looking at the enormous list of innovative tweaks and updates applied to the 2021 YZ250F should give you some clue as to why I decided to put it in the spotlight. To say that it deserves some attention is an understatement; it deserves all of it.
What’s your take on Yamaha’s 2021 lineup?
Not long to go, folks. Patience is key.
Yamaha’s new 2021 YZ450F is probably the most anticipated of the whole bunch, but the prize for innovation undeniably goes to its sibling, the YZ250F. The latter completely overshadows its 2020 predecessor in terms of specs and performance.
That’s not to say that the forerunner or other models of the company’s 2021 motocross range are to be taken lightly, but YZ250F is simply outstanding! Here’s why.
DOHC 4-stroke engine receives a new cylinder head with a modified intake port shape and revised camshaft profile. Yamaha engineers went as far as redesigning everything from the intake system and clutch, to the 5-speed transmission, ECU and water pump impeller. It appears the crew wanted to go above and beyond in making the YZ250F outshine its current model by a wide stretch.
But that’s not all…
Besides a new silencer, airbox and intake tract, 2021’s YZ250F has also seen an increase in the throttle body joint diameter. It is claimed by the manufacturer that all previously mentioned alterations will work in harmony to retain a solid low-end torque, while providing for better mid-range to top end power and pumping up the machine’s peak output figure.
I know, you might be asking yourself ‘well, what exactly is that figure?’, and the answer is: we don’t know, yet. Yamaha refrained from commenting on precise numbers or even giving any sort of hints indicating what the new baby’s maximum power might be.
Right, that’s a lot of new stuff. Like, a lot. Hang in there though, we’re almost done, I promise.
More refinements are to be found in the damping attributes of YZ250F’s KYB Speed Sensitive System (SSS) fork and shock, while handlebar mounts, triple clamp and front axle were tweaked to match its latest frame design.
And there we finally have it. Looking at the enormous list of innovative tweaks and updates applied to the 2021 YZ250F should give you some clue as to why I decided to put it in the spotlight. To say that it deserves some attention is an understatement; it deserves all of it.
What’s your take on Yamaha’s 2021 lineup?