Rip the Trails With an Electric Ranger and on Just Two Wheels

Everyone’s attention is geared these days towards the off-road globetrotting 2021 Ford Bronco. But we are interested in telling you that you can have just as much fun with the Ranger. Not the Blue Oval one, but rather the all-new Kuberg Ranger – an interesting cross between an electric scooter and a dirt bike, with power to spare, looks to match and inherent planet friendliness.
Kuberg is a Czech-based electric bike company that loves hitting the trails with even the youngest of riders and a range of electric trial bikes also available in North America. They are not the most affordable – the flagship X-Force Pro 50 goes for $4,399 and the Freerider Street is $5,499.
Of course, you could also play with the Start version – which is starting at $1,499, but why bother when the company is preparing a cool new model. The Kuberg Ranger certainly does not fit with the rest of the pack because it arrives with a complete styling rehash that sees it borrow traits from both electric scooters and dirt motorcycles.
It is all neatly wrapped in an environmental-conscious package because power is provided by a 14-kW electric motor that can propel the rider to a frightening 50 mph (80 kph) maximum speed. It would be even scarier if it were not for the fully reclining saddle that allows the rider to comfortably maintain cruising speed or engage with complete seriousness into standing-only trail expeditions.
The company is promising there will be more information on its technical capabilities once it is properly revealed – though its fashionable in-the-woods shots suggest the cat is already out of the bag. Interestingly enough, Kuberg is borrowing a trademark feature from the electro scooter market – the classic motorcycle footpads have been replaced with a platform-style floorboard.
Presumably, it will enhance stability and safety while fully opening the throttle on far-reaching trails. It can also hook up to a cargo trailer – and the one-speed nature of the electric motor ensures a very relaxed learning curve even for the less experienced dirt riders.
