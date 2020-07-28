Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot Has Display Kicked to Death by YouTuber Danny Duncan

If you've come this far in your life not knowing who Danny Duncan is, congratulations, you're the kind of person who makes the most of their time on the Internet and doesn't get their kicks from cheap entertainment.
However, the guy does have over 4.5 million subscribers, so his type of comedy definitely has an audience, even if it's mostly made up of easily impressionable kids who would be better off with higher quality role models. But before I start sounding like a stuck-up grandfather (too late for that, I know), I'll add this: the Internet is a big place with room for everyone and everybody's free to choose whatever they want to watch.
With that out of the way, let's focus on the video involving the Tesla Model 3. In a previous clip dating back one month, Danny used the quick way to turn his Model 3 into a convertible by having the top sawn off with heavy-duty power tools. The decision came after a friend of his cracked the glass roof by standing on it, probably inspired by the numerous protesters seen using a Model S as a mobile platform just two months ago.
The incident actually proved to be fortunate for Danny as he was about to jump on the Model 3's roof from on top of a one-level house. Considering the glass cracked from the low impact of a person simply standing on it, it's not hard to imagine the kind of injury that jumping on it could have produced.
Now, Danny's latest clip includes a short update on the fate of his now roofless Model 3. It would seem the poor EV was at the receiving end of some more abuse, this time aimed very specifically at the vehicle's main channel of communication with the driver apart from the steering wheel and the pedals: its central display.
At this point, being a rational human being with a decent dose of common sense, you're probably asking "why?" Well, there are two ways you can go about answering that. One is the rational way, which says "for the views." The second is the one Danny seems to suggest: because the car was getting on his nerves with the incessant beeping.
The clip starts with Danny entertaining a visit from a Tesla mobile service technician who had no idea what he was getting himself into. He was called in to see why the vehicle wouldn't connect via Bluetooth with no mention of the state the Model 3 was in. The man keeps a straight face throughout, which is probably a bit too professional. He says the Bluetooth thing should be resolved by replacing the screen while the beeping had to do with the removal of the roof affecting the airbags.
Even though briefly (20 seconds into the clip), we get to see Danny smack the hell out of the screen by repeatedly hitting it with his right foot, and the worst part is it all happened while rolling on a public road on Autopilot. There was no telling how the car would react to this kind of damage, but luckily it seems as though it was able to continue driving undisturbed. Good to see nobody got hurt. What about the Tesla? Well, no matter how much you love it, it's still a thing, not a person.
