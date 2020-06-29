Tesla Driver Near Miss with Trailer Full of Model 3s, Autopilot Prevents Irony

Tesla is busy delivering cars. The company is pushing to maximize its sales before the end of Q2, so trailers full of electric vehicles leaving California aren't such a rare sight these days. And for some reason, we all seem to find a truck full of new vehicles on their way to their future owners a lot more fascinating than we should.
You can't just go past a trailer loaded with cars without at least acknowledging the brand of those vehicles, can you? And then maybe pick out your favorite. And who knows what else you would do if you didn't also have to mind the road ahead.
About a year ago, Mike Land didn't necessarily have to do that since he was driving his Tesla Model 3 on a highway and had Autopilot on. Well, you probably know the entire Autopilot discussion and what it can and can't do, but people seem to continue to rely on the system excessively despite the obvious risks. But we'll give Mike the benefit of the doubt since he claims it was only the sight of a trailer carrying lots of Model 3s that stole his attention away from the road.
As he was fascinated by the EVs to his right, he failed to notice they were becoming larger and larger as the truck they were on veered off its lane and into Mike's. His daydreaming was cut short by the 3's driving aid system which slammed the brakes and moved to the left to avoid the collision. The alarm on the truck driver's phone probably rang as well as he too awoke from his slumber and centered the large vehicle in its lane.
The only way this whole thing could have been more Tesla was if the truck itself were a Tesla Semi. That actually isn't as farfetched as you might think since the electric truck was recently spotted with a trailer full of Tesla cars as the company makes its last-minute delivery push. But we have an active Model 3, several passive ones, and the Autopilot making an appearance, so it's a pretty Tesla-heavy incident as it is.
Spotted the #Tesla semi on the road in Fremont today with a trailer full of Tesla cars. Very neat! pic.twitter.com/gZjHVZ5OXn— Alex (@Westy543) June 26, 2020