Juiced Bikes Upgrades One of Its Most Popular e-Bikes, Makes It Even More Powerful

Launched in 2018, the RipCurrent S fat tire e-bike is one of Juiced Bikes’ best-selling models. So popular that it also got a step-through version last spring, to make it accessible to an even wider variety of riders. Now the two-wheeler gets even more power and torque, thanks to a recently unveiled upgrade.
There are several exciting features included by the U.S.-based bike manufacturer with the new version of the RipCurrent S, all aiming to make the e-bike even more fun to ride. In a nutshell, Juiced Bikes boasts of it offering unparallel power, versatility, and functionality.
Getting right down to it, the wheeler now comes with a bigger, 1,000W Bafang hub motor with a peak power of 1,300W and delivers 80Nm of peak torque. The bike reaches a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph), although there’s a new riding mode called Race, which can push it past that limit.
Juiced Bikes also speaks about the upgraded pedal sensor technology offered with the new RipCurrent S, which is touted as the “most advanced” one on the market, including both torque and cadence pedal assistance. Using the dual-sensor technology, the bike measures your pedaling force 1,000 times per second, applying the proper power, proportional to your effort.
The battery of the fat tire bike received an upgrade as well, with the RipCurrent S now being powered by a G2 52V/19.2 Ah battery, offering more than 70 miles (112 km) of range on pedal-assist.
Another cool thing about the G2 battery is that it will be compatible with the manufacturer’s docking station, which is in the works and will allow you to charge it from the wall or use the battery to power other devices.
Other notable features of the RipCurrent S are the available rear rack and fenders, bright (1,050 lumens) headlight, the intuitive thumb throttle, the ergonomic grips, hydraulic brakes, front air suspension, and 9-speed transmission. There’s also a back-lit LCD where you can access real-time metrics and customize your ride with the five riding modes offered (from ECO to high-speed modes such as Sport and the aforementioned Race one).
With its hefty battery, motor, and 26 x 4” fat tires, the RipCurrent S is not exactly feather-light, tipping the scales at 76 lb. (34.4 kg).
Juiced Bikes offers the new RipCurrent S in three colors (red, silver, black) and it is now available to pre-order, with shipping being expected to begin this May. The bike is priced at $2,500.
