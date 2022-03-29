German-Made EINS Is a Head-Turner, Claims to Be the World's First BMX Mid-Drive E-Bike

Ripping up dirt hills on a BMX is always fun, but it can be even more epic when you’re doing it on the “world’s first BMX mid-drive e-bike”.
The German-engineered EINS two-wheeler needs nothing but a good look at it to realize that it is a head-turner. It is described by its manufacturer as the first stealth electric BMX bike, capable of offering epic rides. Not only that, but this thing looks irresistibly cool, with its hand-welded chrome-plated Chromoly steel frame and handmade, cruelty-free leather crash pad and seat.
At first glance, the EINS looks like your regular BMX bike, but don’t get fooled. It cleverly and ingeniously hides a quick-release battery under its cushy, height-adjustable saddle. It is a lock-protected, 10 Ah/360 Wh battery and it is paired with a seamlessly integrated Bafang M500 250W (peak power of 500W) mid-drive motor that aims to make your rides even more enjoyable. With the battery included, EINS weighs 41 lb (19 kg).
The e-bike comes with a range of over 32 miles (51 km) on a charge and it is delivered with a limit of 20 mph (32 kph), to be street legal. However, you can remove that digital barrier at your own risk and make the wheeler capable of reaching a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). As for the charging time of the battery, you’ll need to leave it plugged for 3 to 4 hours to get it to 100 percent.
EINS is equipped with 24” wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, a small LCD display, and has built-in tamper detection and GPS tracking to protect itself from thieves. A dedicated mobile app is included as well to send you alerts in case anyone tries to move the bike. You can, of course, use the app for several other things, like accessing your bike’s stats, trips, pace, miles, and more. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
The EINS stealth BMX e-bike is available to pre-order on Indiegogo, where you can find it at a special super early bird price of $2,000. Shipping is estimated for this October.
At first glance, the EINS looks like your regular BMX bike, but don’t get fooled. It cleverly and ingeniously hides a quick-release battery under its cushy, height-adjustable saddle. It is a lock-protected, 10 Ah/360 Wh battery and it is paired with a seamlessly integrated Bafang M500 250W (peak power of 500W) mid-drive motor that aims to make your rides even more enjoyable. With the battery included, EINS weighs 41 lb (19 kg).
The e-bike comes with a range of over 32 miles (51 km) on a charge and it is delivered with a limit of 20 mph (32 kph), to be street legal. However, you can remove that digital barrier at your own risk and make the wheeler capable of reaching a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). As for the charging time of the battery, you’ll need to leave it plugged for 3 to 4 hours to get it to 100 percent.
EINS is equipped with 24” wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, a small LCD display, and has built-in tamper detection and GPS tracking to protect itself from thieves. A dedicated mobile app is included as well to send you alerts in case anyone tries to move the bike. You can, of course, use the app for several other things, like accessing your bike’s stats, trips, pace, miles, and more. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
The EINS stealth BMX e-bike is available to pre-order on Indiegogo, where you can find it at a special super early bird price of $2,000. Shipping is estimated for this October.