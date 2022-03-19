Eunorau D6 Commuter E-Bike Packs a Mid-Motor and Torque Sensor at an Affordable Price

Chinese bike manufacturer Eunorau is back with another launch, this time of its newest mid-drive road/commuter electric bicycle, an affordable two-wheeler with a mid-drive motor.
The D6 is minimalist-looking, but it packs premium features that you can’t usually find at this price. Eunorau describes it as a road-style wheeler suitable for urban commutes and it offers it in two sizes and four color options, to suit a variety of tastes and riders. It features an aluminum alloy frame and weighs a total of 18 kg (a bit under 40 lb). Its cables are internally routed, contributing to its clean design.
With the D6 being a road bike, Eunorau equipped it with 700c x 28c tires, which means you’d better keep it away from bumpy, uneven terrains. On the other hand, you can enjoy smooth, comfortable, and more energy-saving rides on longer distances. There’s no suspension included but you get reliable hydraulic disc brakes. Out of the factory, the e-bike comes with a 9/11 speed gear shift system.
Now on to more serious business, the D6 packs a 250W mid-motor that delivers 60 Nm of torque and guarantees a speed of up to 20 mph (32 kph) or 16 mph (25 kph) for the Eu version. Eunorac boasts of this being the first commuter e-bike to come with both a mid-motor and a torque sensor.
The e-bike is powered by a 10Ah/360Wh battery that is hidden in the frame and removable. It offers a range of up to 75 km (over 46 miles) on a charge.
A large, sleek, color display provides all the information you need on the riding speed, battery level, mileage, pedal assist level, and so on. There’s also a dedicated app that offers access to additional features such as trip records, calorie tracking, and more.
And the best part about the Eunorau D6 is that it is now available on Indiegogo at a discounted price of just $1,500, with the estimated shipping date being this September. You can take a better look at the e-bike (or the girl) in the video below.
