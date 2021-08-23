Land Rover Is Recalling the LR4 and Range Rover Sport Over the Fuel Outlet Flange

Jaguar Land Rover isn’t exactly a byword for reliability and quality. Controlled by Indian automaker Tata Motors since 2008, the British automaker is recalling a little more than 111,000 units of the Range Rover Sport and LR4 in the U.S. over a critical component of the fuel system.
Supplied by Vitesco Technologies UK Limited of Birmingham, the culprit is the fuel outlet flange mounted on the fuel tank. The Office of Defects Investigation has received no fewer than six complaints about gasoline leakage from cracked flanges in the subject vehicles. ODI has further identified field reports and warranty claims related to this condition.
What boggles the mind is that Jaguar Land Rover has already recalled similar vehicles in eight Middle Eastern markets over the same problem a whopping eight years ago. The North American division is calling back 111,746 units of the 2010 to 2013 model year Range Rover Sport and 2010 to 2016 model year LR4, which seems like a pretty expensive mistake by all accounts.
The luxurious utility vehicles feature the 3.0-liter V6 or 5.0-liter V8 engines derived from the AJ-V8 family, namely the AJ126 for the six-cylinder motor and AJ133 for the big-boy lump. Jaguar Land Rover says that customers have reported fuel odor, the malfunction indicator lamp illuminating, and liquid fuel on the ground. Owners will be notified of the recall at the beginning of October according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration while dealers will be informed of the problem on August 26th. Obviously enough, customers who have previously paid for a repair of this defect will be covered by the automaker’s reimbursement plan.
In the meantime, owners are recommended to contact the JLR customer service hotline at 1-800-637-6837 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236. As for the easiest way to find out if your Range Rover Sport or LR4 needs a replacement flange, running the 17-digit vehicle identification number on the agency’s website should do the trick.
