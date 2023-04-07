Lancia Teases Concept Car, It Slightly Resembles a Modern Eco-Friendly Stratos

Recently, Lancia has been slowly building up anticipation for the still enigmatic concept car, set to debut on April 15. A new teaser has dropped, letting people catch a glimpse at the interior of the car, which aims to encapsulate the atmosphere of Italian homes, according to Lancia brand CEO Luca Napolitano.
The Italian marque, however, is not content with this concept car merely being an outlet for Mediterranean flair. Hidden behind the eclectic design choices is a focus on making mobility more sustainable. In the future, Lancia is envisioned to become Stellantis’ brand with the highest percentage of recycled materials, as upcoming models will feature as much as half of the touchable surfaces made from them.
But just because something is shrouded by the eco-friendly veil does not mean it has to be ungainly. And if it’s any country that can make sustainability look good, it’s definitely Italy, with many cars hailing out of the country able to be characterized in one single word, flamboyance.
That being said, Lancia has taken somewhat of a long hiatus from that ideology, with modern vehicles being a far cry from the likes of automotive icons like the Stratos, Delta, or Fulvia. Despite this drought in excitement, the Italian brand is looking to reinvent itself, centered around the idea it calls “Sustyleability”, which merges sustainability with sophisticated design.
The main avenue through which Lancia aims to achieve this is by bringing elements of Italian homes into the automobile. As such, the interior of the concept car is going to benefit from a collaboration with the Italian high-end furniture manufacturing company, Cassina.
This is immediately apparent from the newly released pictures, which show the vivid yellow seats inspired by armchairs. Between them sits a round console, continuing the shape already defined by the sunroof and evoking the thought of a coffee table, further amplifying this interior's Italian home aesthetic.
But other design elements of the new concept car should not be ignored either, as they hint at the future direction of Lancia’s design language. This rings especially true at the car’s rear end, which looks inspired by Stratos, with its ducktail spoiler, rounded headlights, and rear windscreen that imitates louvers.
Further proving Lancia’s commitment to environmental awareness is the ten-year revamp plan centered around the electrification of its vehicles. Apart from a new mild-hybrid Ypsilon, the vehicles that are part of Lancia’s future will all be electrified and ready to compete in the new era of mobility.
Sadly, nothing is perfect, and where there’s good news, there must be something to leave every enthusiast with a sour taste. Among the vehicles that will be part of the carmaker’s future, there is a crossover that will supposedly bear the name Aurelia, a moniker once held by one of Lancia’s most charming sedans.
