Lancia Unveils New Logo, Pu+Ra Design Language, and an Art Installation

Lancia is stepping into a new era, one of electrification, and that will involve launching new models. Before that happens, though, the Italian brand has changed its logo, as well as unveiled an art installation that is inspired by its new design language. The latter is called Pu+Ra, and it stands for Pure and Radical, and it is set to define the design of Lancia for the next century.
To mark its entry into the electromobility era, Lancia has unveiled a restyled version of its logo, which is the eighth in its 116-year history. It will make its way to the new Ypsilon, as well as to the new flagship – yet unnamed, along with the new Delta. Yes, you read that right, Lancia is set to launch three new models between 2024 and 2028.
The models in question will be inspired by the Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional manifesto that can be seen in the photo gallery. It is an art installation that is in line with the company's new design language, as well as with its brand values, and it will be the inspiration for the new models. The first of those is the New Ypsilon, which will have at least 50 percent of the touchable surface inside made from ecological materials.
As for the new Lancia logo, the latest is inspired by the one from 1957, which was introduced on the Flaminia at the time, and it represents an authentic jewel.
It comes with classic aesthetics, simplicity, and graphic purity. The brand from Turin describes its new logo as Progressive Classic, as it comes with all the distinctive elements of the historical logo, but reinterpreted in a modern form.
If anyone ever asks you what the elements of the Lancia logo are, you now know that they include a wheel, a flag, a shield, and the Lancia lettering. By the way, the Italian marque has a new lettering that is inspired by fashion, but also by previous logos that were used over the years.
Lancia now has a ten-year plan called Renaissance that will involve launching one model every two years starting 2024, with the goal of covering 50 percent of the market. It is all linked to Stellantis's Dare Forward plan, and the marque will only sell 100% electric vehicles by 2028.
