Lancia Hops on the Virtual Bandwagon, Will Take Part in the 2023 Fashion Metaverse Week

The metaverse is still in its very early stages, and many people are still skeptical about it, especially when mixed with the infamous cryptocurrencies. Still, some auto manufacturers snatched the opportunity to showcase their vehicles digitally. One recent example is Stellantis and its Lancia subbrand - the company announced it would debut into the metaverse at the 2023 Fashion Metaverse Week (MVFW).
Yes, you read that right; there’s a fashion week in the metaverse. MVFW is a worldwide virtual event taking place from March 29 to 31. Furthermore, the event uses Decentraland as a platform, a virtual social world popular among metaverse enthusiasts.
More than 60 brands, artists, and designers will participate at MVFW, showcasing luxury fashion, wearables collections, digital spaces, and more. The curatorial theme of the event is “Future Heritage,” shining a light on the potential of bridging reality and virtual worlds.
Lancia will be present with a virtual showroom based on its Milan showroom. This year, the brand went through a corporate identity shift – the new one reflects the four pillars of Lancia’s 1-year strategic plan: “quality, electrification, sustainability and an innovative sales model that ensures a tailored customer experience.” The Milan showroom was the first to introduce Lancia’s new corporate identity, so it made sense for the automaker to take inspiration from it.
This is Lancia’s first interaction with the metaverse, but not Stellantis’. Another of its brands, Fiat, launched what it claimed to be the world’s first virtual dealership, the Fiat Metaverse Store, where customers could actually purchase cars.
Lancia’s showroom will have its own space inside the fashion event’s Luxury Fashion District in the main area. Each user joining the MVFW will have their own avatar, which they can use to walk around and check out the different spaces.
Upon entering Lancia’s virtual showroom, users will discover two vehicles: a Lancia Ypsilon and a brand-new Lancia Concept. The Ypsilon is a supermini designed for urban use, a car the brand claims “appeals to customers who are conscious of style, elegance, and technology.” In fact, it’s the only car Lancia currently produces.
The second vehicle is covered and will remain secret until its presentation event on April 15. Lancia included this vehicle to let participants know a new Lancia Concept will soon be revealed.
Users will also observe elements from Lancia’s new brand corporate identity, such as a new logo and script. Furthermore, both the real-life and virtual showrooms feature precise attention to detail and Italian architecture and design.
Lancia is transforming at least 50% of its Italian distribution network by integrating the new corporate identity till this year’s end. Moreover, it targets a 100% transformation by the first half of 2024, when the new Ypsilon will also be launched. Lancia has around 70 sales points in 70 major European cities and plans to incorporate the new identity by mid-2024.
