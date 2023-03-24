Lancia Hops on the Virtual Bandwagon, Will Take Part in the 2023 Fashion Metaverse Week

The metaverse is still in its very early stages, and many people are still skeptical about it, especially when mixed with the infamous cryptocurrencies. Still, some auto manufacturers snatched the opportunity to showcase their vehicles digitally. One recent example is Stellantis and its Lancia subbrand - the company announced it would debut into the metaverse at the 2023 Fashion Metaverse Week (MVFW).

38 photos Photo: Stellantis