2023 Lancia Ypsilon Priced at €15,250, Available in Only One Market

More on this:

1 The E-One Cyclone Is a 36-Year-Old Pumper Fire Truck With a 9.0-Liter V6 Engine

2 Jay Leno Drives the 1930 Lancia Dilambda, Compares It to an Iconic Bentley

3 One of the Blandest City Cars Gets Updated, Do You Care About the Cleverer Lancia Ypsilon?

4 Lancia's Rebirth Aught to Be Done Right, or It Will Be the Last Thing This Carmaker Sees

5 Lancia Reborn As All-Electric Brand, Announces Sharp New Badge (and Three New EVs by 2028)