One of the Blandest City Cars Gets Updated, Do You Care About the Cleverer Lancia Ypsilon?

Going from one of the most respected automakers that was forged in the world of motorsport to a sad company in just a few decades. This is Lancia’s story, but since every petrolhead and their pet knows it, we’ll move on to what is new from the Stellantis-owned brand for 2023.
And since the Ypsilon is the only car that they currently make, the changes revolve around this model, which has been around since 2011 with minor updates. For the new model year, the city car has become smarter, with the addition of a few gizmos.
For instance, the 7-inch infotainment system has been reworked, and it now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with wireless connections. Speaking of wireless things, there is a charging pad included too, and backing it up into tight parking spaces has become easier with the introduction of the reversing camera in a premiere.
In a desperate attempt to make it more appealing, although not many people care about it anymore, Lancia has also expanded the exterior color palette with an entirely new shade. It is dubbed the Verde Rugiada, and it joins additional updates revolving around the cockpit, such as the green accents on the steering wheel, gear knob, and air vent surrounds, and blue trim on the dashboard and door cards. The instrument cluster is said to have been updated too, and the upholstery for the seats was made from a sustainable material born from the recycled plastic collected in the Mediterranean Sea.
Making it somewhat future-proof is the hybridized powertrain that mixes a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with a 12-volt electric motor, and a small lithium-ion battery. The total output is rated at 70 brake horsepower (69 hp / 51.5 kW), the Italian automaker says. The EcoChic variant is also available, and so is the Alberta Ferretti Edition. Pricing in Italy starts at €13,350 ($14,005), and it can also be had on a monthly payment.
