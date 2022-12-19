autoevolution
 

Design Your Dream Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli in the Brand's Metaverse-Powered Dealership

Home > News > Technology
• By:
As digital currencies are bearing the cold and harsh crypto winter, some manufacturers are coming up with new ways of conducting business on the metaverse. For instance, Fiat has launched, according to the company, the world's first virtual dealership where customers can purchase cars, the Fiat Metaverse Store. The brand also announced future developments for the project.
Fiat open world’s first metaverse-powered dealership where customers can actually buy cars 9 photos
500 La Prima by Bocelli500 La Prima by BocelliFiat MetaVerse StoreFiat MetaVerse StoreFiat MetaVerse StoreFiat MetaVerse Store500 La Prima by Bocelli500 La Prima by Bocelli
We usually go to a car dealership to see the vehicle we're thinking of buying with our own eyes and, if needed, ask for more information about it. What if you could do that from the comfort of your home? You could check out your dream Fiat car by pressing just a few clicks.

Currently, customers can only purchase Fiat's flagship model, the 500 La Prima by Bocelli. The experience will be extended to the entire 500 line-up later this month, and additional Fiat models will follow before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The platform has been developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft, and it blends digital and physical to create a unique experience. Using Touchcast's Metaverse-as-a-Service platform, which is built on the Microsoft Cloud, you don't need a VR headset, avatar, or any specialized software to immerse yourself in the metaverse.

So, how does it work? The online store can instantly transport you "inside" a Fiat, and you can explore the car in a 360-degree experience while accompanied by the Product Genius. No, it's not a robot; it's a real person who welcomes you and guides you through the process. While looking around, you can learn more about the vehicle's technology or ask questions about the Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli, such as how the driving or charging modes work.

You can personalize your ideal Fiat 500 by choosing its body, colors, interior, and other features, just like you do via online configurators. Moreover, the tool allows customers to experience driving 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500 – that's the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.

The CEO of Fiat and CMO of Global Stellantis, Oliver Francois, said, "At FIAT we are once again the front-runners in offering our customers an innovative and stress-free brand experience. In pure FIAT style, FIAT Metaverse Store is the first-of-its-kind in the automotive sector. It is a magical experience: an immersive human-driven journey into the world of FIAT. Simple and user-friendly, pursuing the idea of "tech it easy" and accessible for everyone, thanks to its technology."

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

 Download: (PDF)

Fiat Fiat 500 Italy Bocelli digital metaverse VR dealership
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories