Design Your Dream Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli in the Brand's Metaverse-Powered Dealership

As digital currencies are bearing the cold and harsh crypto winter, some manufacturers are coming up with new ways of conducting business on the metaverse. For instance, Fiat has launched, according to the company, the world's first virtual dealership where customers can purchase cars, the Fiat Metaverse Store. The brand also announced future developments for the project.
We usually go to a car dealership to see the vehicle we're thinking of buying with our own eyes and, if needed, ask for more information about it. What if you could do that from the comfort of your home? You could check out your dream Fiat car by pressing just a few clicks.
Currently, customers can only purchase Fiat's flagship model, the 500 La Prima by Bocelli. The experience will be extended to the entire 500 line-up later this month, and additional Fiat models will follow before the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The platform has been developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft, and it blends digital and physical to create a unique experience. Using Touchcast's Metaverse-as-a-Service platform, which is built on the Microsoft Cloud, you don't need a VR headset, avatar, or any specialized software to immerse yourself in the metaverse.
So, how does it work? The online store can instantly transport you "inside" a Fiat, and you can explore the car in a 360-degree experience while accompanied by the Product Genius. No, it's not a robot; it's a real person who welcomes you and guides you through the process. While looking around, you can learn more about the vehicle's technology or ask questions about the Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli, such as how the driving or charging modes work.
You can personalize your ideal Fiat 500 by choosing its body, colors, interior, and other features, just like you do via online configurators. Moreover, the tool allows customers to experience driving 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500 – that's the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.
The CEO of Fiat and CMO of Global Stellantis, Oliver Francois, said, "At FIAT we are once again the front-runners in offering our customers an innovative and stress-free brand experience. In pure FIAT style, FIAT Metaverse Store is the first-of-its-kind in the automotive sector. It is a magical experience: an immersive human-driven journey into the world of FIAT. Simple and user-friendly, pursuing the idea of "tech it easy" and accessible for everyone, thanks to its technology."
Currently, customers can only purchase Fiat's flagship model, the 500 La Prima by Bocelli. The experience will be extended to the entire 500 line-up later this month, and additional Fiat models will follow before the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The platform has been developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft, and it blends digital and physical to create a unique experience. Using Touchcast's Metaverse-as-a-Service platform, which is built on the Microsoft Cloud, you don't need a VR headset, avatar, or any specialized software to immerse yourself in the metaverse.
So, how does it work? The online store can instantly transport you "inside" a Fiat, and you can explore the car in a 360-degree experience while accompanied by the Product Genius. No, it's not a robot; it's a real person who welcomes you and guides you through the process. While looking around, you can learn more about the vehicle's technology or ask questions about the Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli, such as how the driving or charging modes work.
You can personalize your ideal Fiat 500 by choosing its body, colors, interior, and other features, just like you do via online configurators. Moreover, the tool allows customers to experience driving 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500 – that's the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.
The CEO of Fiat and CMO of Global Stellantis, Oliver Francois, said, "At FIAT we are once again the front-runners in offering our customers an innovative and stress-free brand experience. In pure FIAT style, FIAT Metaverse Store is the first-of-its-kind in the automotive sector. It is a magical experience: an immersive human-driven journey into the world of FIAT. Simple and user-friendly, pursuing the idea of "tech it easy" and accessible for everyone, thanks to its technology."