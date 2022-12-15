A Google Maps Killer Is Finally Possible Thanks to Major Microsoft, Meta, TomTom Project

Some of the biggest names in the tech industry have joined forces to form the so-called Overture Maps Foundation, a project whose main focus could eventually pave the way for the creation of an almighty navigation app.
Announced by The Linux Foundation, the new project brings together companies like Microsoft, TomTom, Amazon Web Services, and Meta.
And their common objective is as simple as it gets: building the next-generation interoperable open map data that would allow for the creation of new map services.
In other words, developers out there would be provided with the necessary resources to build new mapping services that will eventually provide more accurate data and better coverage of the entire world.
One of the primary objectives of this collaboration is to make sure the interoperable map data is always up-to-date, so it’ll be open and extensible under an open data license. Overture will, therefore, rely on multiple data sources, including not only the involved companies, but also open data sources and civic organizations worldwide.
Furthermore, the Overture Maps Foundation guarantees that all the information provided to users will be as accurate as possible, as every single bit of data will undergo validation before going live in the production phase. This should help spot errors and issues in an early phase, therefore making sure that the map data can be safely used on platforms already generally available.
While OpenStreetMap is currently the most popular open map data platform, Overture says it plans to create interoperability in such a way that it’d empower developers and map creators to build more advanced applications. Including what could be the most advanced Google Maps alternative ever created, that is.
The first datasets should become available at some point in the first half of 2023, but it goes without saying the project will stick with baby steps initially. Only basic layers will initially be available, including buildings, roads, and administrative information, but updated resolution and coverage, as well as 3D models, would be gradually added in the long term.
