Fiat 600 and Multipla Come Back to Enjoy Virtual SUV Lifestyle, Steal Citroen’s Soul

Stellantis is diligently preparing the future of the dwindling Fiat brand – both in North America and internationally. So, the virtual automotive realm is not sitting idle, either.
Stellantis has some pretty big plans for its American unit, and those include the reintroduction of the Fiat 500e among the promised more than 25 new EVs by 2030. Fiat, meanwhile, has been branching out with the latest New Abarth 500e sporty electric city car, among many other ideas.
And the rumor mill seems to have caught some of the latter, which include the potential reinvention of the iconic Fiat 600 nameplate and the revival of the Multipla. No worries, the latter is not going to be yet another MPV fighting for the title of the automotive world’s ugliest car (with the Pontiac Aztek). Instead, both the Fiat 600 and Multipla will be reborn to join the crossover SUV party.
Naturally, that sounds like a cool deal for pixel masters. So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to quickly have a CGI go at imagining the Fiat 600 and Multipla revivals. First comes the design proposal for the future subcompact SUV that will also act as the current Fiat 500X’s replacement.
The CGI expert used the European version of the quirky Citröen C3 AirCross and then added the virtual DNA of the 500 Trekking and especially the 500e to create a pretty little 600 crossover SUV. Secondly, there is also the digital reinvention of the Multipla nameplate into a larger SUV that might rescue the name and give it a new lease on life.
This time around, it was the unsuspecting Citröen C5 AirCross that was used as the digital base of operations. And, on this occasion, the CGI mashup is even more of a hodgepodge, as the author also added visual cues from the Fiat E-Doblo, the Fastback Coupe-SUV from Brazil, or the Citroen C4 Cactus and C5 AirCross!
