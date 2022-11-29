Stellantis Readies U.S. Dealers for Electric Future, More Than 25 EVs Due by 2030

Stellantis N.V., the Amsterdam-based multinational automotive corporation born from the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has big plans for the all-electric future. As part of the Dare Forward business plan, Stellantis intends to improve electric vehicle sales in the U.S.A. to 50 percent of all vehicles sold.
You can’t sell electric vehicles without electric vehicles, though, which is the company’s biggest problem at the present moment. Stellantis brands present in the United States include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, and Ram. Not even a single brand has an electric vehicle on sale in the United States at press time. On the upside, Fiat will set the tone with the second-gen 500e, due in calendar year 2024. The all-electric Dodge Charger also comes to mind, along with the yet-unnamed electric Jeep Wagoneer.
Stellantis knows very well that it has to prep its dealership network for the all-electric future, which is why it currently negotiates with its 2,600-plus U.S. dealers about their willingness to make the transition from ICEs to EVs.
The U.S. division, which curiously goes by the name of FCA US LLC even after the merger, will offer consulting and on-site evaluation of EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business. Nearly 70 percent of dealerships are in the process of assessing their EV readiness.
“From business operations and inventory management to service centers and employee culture, our goal is to work directly with our dealers to best prepare for, be successful in and address any challenges they may face as the automotive industry continues to move toward electrification,” said Phil Langley, head of network development at FCA in North America.
Under the Dare Forward business plan, Stellantis intends to electrify 100 percent of sales in Europe by 2030. More than 75 electric vehicles will be launched by then, amounting to annual sales of 5 million electric vehicles. Over in the United States, more than 25 EVs are in the pipeline, including the 500e which is expected to flop just as hard as the first-generation 500e.
