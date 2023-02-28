New Lancia Concept Coming in April 2023, Previews 2024 Electric Vehicle

More on this:

1 2023 Lancia Ypsilon Priced at €15,250, Available in Only One Market

2 The E-One Cyclone Is a 36-Year-Old Pumper Fire Truck With a 9.0-Liter V6 Engine

3 Jay Leno Drives the 1930 Lancia Dilambda, Compares It to an Iconic Bentley

4 One of the Blandest City Cars Gets Updated, Do You Care About the Cleverer Lancia Ypsilon?

5 Lancia's Rebirth Aught to Be Done Right, or It Will Be the Last Thing This Carmaker Sees