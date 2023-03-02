Rowan Atkinson's Rare Classic Lancia Sells for Almost a Fortune, Goes Over the Guide Price

Rowan Atkinson is universally famous for his role as Mr. Bean, but possibly fewer people know that he is actually quite a petrolhead with a unique car collection and a passion for racing cars.
One of the cars that have graced his collection was a Lancia HF Integrale Evoluzione II that recently went under the hummer.
During the Silverstone Retro Race Show held at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, UK, Mr. Bean's former car went above the guide price, bringing in quite a fortune.
It was bought by Atkinson in 2021 with just 54,059 miles (87,000 kilometers) on the clock. Flash forward to 2023, and the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale became one of the points of interest.
With the 1993 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo II coming with a guide price between £65,000 to £75,000 (or roughly $77,900 to $89,885 at today's exchange rate), the hammer came down at a whopping £87,750, or $105,043.
It is not the most expensive Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II ever sold, as in 2021, a similar car scored $90,000, and in 2022, another one sold for $150,000.
An intercooled inline-four 2.0-liter turbocharged engine powers it, being able to generate 215 horsepower (218 ps) and 232 lb-ft (314 Nm) of torque. As for its performance, the car could reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.7 seconds. And, while it might not sound like a lot for us these days, that was really something to write home about in the early 90s.
The model was also able to bring Italy six Manufacturers' titles in the World Rally Championship.
Coming back to Rowan Atkinson, the comedian had his encounter with the racing world, but, luckily for all of us, he decided it was better to stick to comedy. That didn’t stop him from creating quite a collection of rare, powerful cars.
Over the years, his garage saw a multitude of such vehicles. None of them boring. He owned a 1939 BMW 328, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a Bentley Mulsanne Birkin Limited Edition, a Jaguar Mk7 Lightweight, an Aston Martin V8 Zagado, and even a McLaren F1.
He has been buying and selling lots of cars. But the last one mentioned, the McLaren F1, seems to be his ultimate favorite car. Atkinson raved over it just last year in an interview with GQ magazine, explaining that "it was an extraordinary thing." He also added that he did as many as 40,000 miles with it, or 64,374 kilometers, which are very high numbers for collector's cars.
