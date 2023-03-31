Lancia Teases New Concept Car, Says It Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

Lancia has dropped yet another piece of the puzzle of the mysterious concept car set to debut in a couple of weeks, on April 15. The yet-unnamed study has a futuristic flair, and certain elements inspired by some of the brand’s most iconic models ever made.
One of the highlights of the concept is the so-called ‘circular roof.’ This is an “innovative” feature, according to the Italian marque, which “guarantees a panoramic view” by better “managing the natural light coming from the outside in the best possible way.”
Besides showing the new advanced panoramic roof, which kind of looks like a giant wireless charging pad, the latest teaser image also reveals the rear windscreen, with its “Venetian sunshade structure” inspired by that of the 1970s Beta HPE. At the same time, we can see that the new study is actually a coupe, finished in a beautiful shade of blue, with what seem to be flush-mounted door handles.
It has a squared integrated trunk spoiler, and round taillights reminiscent of the legendary Stratos. The new ‘Lancia’ emblem out back has a new font that “takes inspiration from the world of fashion,” the automaker says. The rear bumper design is certainly unique. Although they have yet to preview the face of the car, we can expect it to feature an illuminated grille, with a closed-off styling, because there is no engine behind it that needs cooling. Instead, the vehicle is understood to come with a zero-emission assembly that we know nothing of at the time of writing.
As much as some would want this concept to preview a production model, it doesn’t. In fact, it offers a glimpse into Lancia’s future design language, albeit as a hint, as some elements will make their way to the company’s upcoming vehicles in one way or another. And they do have several cars that are currently in the making, including a brand-new Ypsilon said to be due next year. The supermini will be followed by a crossover two years later, which will be christened the Aurelia. In 2028, they have announced that the Delta will make a comeback for the new era.
Since they must stay competitive in these electrified times, all of them will pack electron-sipping powertrains. Make that all bar the Ypsilon, which will feature a mild-hybrid unit. To absolutely no one’s surprise, they will be based on different platforms made by Stellantis, because Lancia is part of this group in case you forgot. The future does seem somewhat bright for the Italian firm, as they will be rejuvenated, and every enthusiast on the planet hopes that the upcoming vehicles will retain some of the DNA of their forefathers that will go down in history as some of the most exciting models to have ever seen the light of day.
