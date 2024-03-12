Lamborghini Urus Is Down for Kitsch, Mansory Fulfils Its Dream

Can you remember how many copies of the Lamborghini Urus Mansory have
maimed tuned over the years? Neither can we, and chances are the controversial tuner may not remember either.
After all, we've been numerous such rides boasting kitschy looks with all sorts of add-ons, retuned suspensions, large alloys, reupholstered interiors, and the occasional extra oomph. Heck, they've even turned one into a two-door coupe. Actually, make that eight, as that was the magic number they released during the car's unveiling over a year ago.
Undoubtedly ugly, the Venatus Coupe EVO C has been joined by several other tuned Lamborghini Uruses since it was presented, and the list includes the example pictured above. It is a forged carbon fest with a few lime green accents on the matte gray body, which has had its pictures taken in the City of Angles and is now enjoying some internet fame courtesy of RDB LA.
This modified Italian super crossover features a pair of side skirt add-ons, two wings at the back, a large diffuser with a three-fin design, from bumper attachments, including that apron with blades to the sides, a new hood, fender vents, new side mirror casings, and fender flares. The wheels came from the aftermarket world and it also has tinted windows and smoked taillights.
This part of the story is usually reserved for the oily bits. However, it's unknown whether this Lamborghini Urus rocks more power. Mansory has this aspect covered, too, with a few power boosts, including one that unlocks 887 horsepower (900 ps/662 kW) and 811 pound-foot (1,100 Nm) of torque from the 4.0-liter V8 engine that features dual turbos.
Without any modifications, the stock pre-facelifted Urus enjoys 641 horsepower (650 ps/478 kW) and 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque. As for the facelifted iteration, which currently comprises two members, the Urus S and Urus Performante, both have 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW) to play with, and they retain the original thrust. The track-focused variant takes 3.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and has a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
We're clearly not fans of this tuned Lamborghini Urus, but then again, some of us (okay, that would be me) don't like this model at all, even without any aftermarket touch. But we won't judge you if you do. So, where do you stand when it comes to this brash example?
The interior is only partially visible through the opened doors, yet we can see that Mansory (or is that RDB LA?) gave it many lime green accents, including on the seats, door cards, and dashboard. We think the lively color decorates other components, too, yet we couldn't tell you which ones due to the photo angle. Fortunately, it's not all lime green, as there is a lot of black here, as well.
