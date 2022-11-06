Lamborghini Taps Iron Lynx Stamina for WEC and IMSA, Partnership Kicks Off With a GT3 Race

Lamborghini’s LMDh prototype developed by its Squadra Corse racing division will be raced by Iron Lynx drivers. Starting in 2024, the brands will form a single team for the FIA WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Named Lamborghini Iron Lynx, the team will also be assisted by Prema Engineering. Here’s what you need to know.
Lamborghini Squadra Corse developed the Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) V8-powered prototype to race it in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) SportsCar Championship and the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The Italian automaker is yet to reveal the whole vehicle, but back in September, we got to learn a couple of important details about it.
The prototype will use a new twin-turbocharged 90-degree V8 engine which is rumored to appear under the hood of Huracan’s successor as well. This type of angle between the two banks of cylinders is widely used because it offers good engine balance even though the overall size is bigger than that of a V8 with a smaller angle. At the same time, the racing car carrying the raging bull logo will add the single-source hybrid powertrain that must be used by all LMDh makers.
The Swiss-based Iron Lynx will make its IMSA SportsCar Championship debut in 2023 at Daytona. However, Lamborghini’s Head of Motorsport said he’s pleased with the partnership and underlines that Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx are both young and ambitious. Moreover, Lamborghini and Iron Lynx have worked together in the past when the Italian manufacturer supported their first journey into the Super Trofeo Europe championship in 2018.
Lamborghini Iron Lynx with Prema’s help aim to prove their powertrain, improved chassis, and technology are what is needed to shine in the FIA WEC and IMSA SportsCar Championship.
Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann praised Iron Lynx for being “a fast, strong, and successful entity.”
Iron Lynx’s Team Principal Andrea Piccini said the team is “very happy to start this new chapter together with Lamborghini for Iron Lynx and the Iron Dames.”
Finally, the partnership between Lamborghini and Iron Lynx will kick off in 2023 at the FanatecGT Endurance Cup where they will run a three-car effort. One of the new Huracan GT3 EVO2 will feature an all-female lineup of racing drivers known as the Iron Dames.
Iron Lynx, Iron Dames, and Prema are owned by the same Swiss-based entity.
