Lamborghini Lets Alexa Control Both Huracan EVO Features and Owner's Smart Home

Anyone with concerns about privacy in a tech-obsessed world might want to look away from Lamborghini’s Huracan EVO range from now on. After all, the Italian supercar maker has just announced it's the first to integrate “comprehensive in-car control by Amazon Alexa.”
Also, anyone who’s ever watched a Sci-Fi movie about automotive hijackings enabled by state-of-the-art technology or remember that one time in 2015 when safety experts hacked the controls of a Jeep while the vehicle was driving might feel the jibbers right now.
But, at least for the time being, we presume no foul play from Lamborghini and Amazon; we’re pretty sure they have taken every precaution against malevolent threats. With that said, let’s be amazed at how far automotive technology has advanced when Big Tech gets involved.
Automobili Lamborghini has revealed a comprehensive update of the Huracan EVO range’s connected services which—for the first time in an automobile—also includes very advanced features enabled through Amazon’s Alexa voice command assistant.
As such, already available functions such as Web radio or Apple CarPlay are now joined by Android Auto and Amazon Alexa (among others) when customers opt for the Smartphone Interface and Connected Services package. For example, drivers might use Alexa to control climate, lighting, navigation, phone, entertainment, or even seat heating functions with simple voice commands.
Even more so, Alexa’s integration with Lamborghini’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system allows the owner to access the driving dynamics feedback easily and connect with other Alexa-enabled smart devices. That means voice commands triggered in the vehicle will also modify settings at home—from thermostats to the entry gate or lighting systems.
Naturally, everything will be kept up to date with the latest developments through OTA (over-the-air) updates, and the slightly older Huracan EVOs can also join the tech party from mid-April thanks to a quick visit at the dealership to enable the new functionalities.
By the way, Alexa’s comprehensive integration is offered both in Europe and North America (where available), and the automaker promises additional markets are coming in 2022.
But, at least for the time being, we presume no foul play from Lamborghini and Amazon; we’re pretty sure they have taken every precaution against malevolent threats. With that said, let’s be amazed at how far automotive technology has advanced when Big Tech gets involved.
Automobili Lamborghini has revealed a comprehensive update of the Huracan EVO range’s connected services which—for the first time in an automobile—also includes very advanced features enabled through Amazon’s Alexa voice command assistant.
As such, already available functions such as Web radio or Apple CarPlay are now joined by Android Auto and Amazon Alexa (among others) when customers opt for the Smartphone Interface and Connected Services package. For example, drivers might use Alexa to control climate, lighting, navigation, phone, entertainment, or even seat heating functions with simple voice commands.
Even more so, Alexa’s integration with Lamborghini’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system allows the owner to access the driving dynamics feedback easily and connect with other Alexa-enabled smart devices. That means voice commands triggered in the vehicle will also modify settings at home—from thermostats to the entry gate or lighting systems.
Naturally, everything will be kept up to date with the latest developments through OTA (over-the-air) updates, and the slightly older Huracan EVOs can also join the tech party from mid-April thanks to a quick visit at the dealership to enable the new functionalities.
By the way, Alexa’s comprehensive integration is offered both in Europe and North America (where available), and the automaker promises additional markets are coming in 2022.