The 1960 Lamborghini 3402 Is One Weird Looking Tractor in Gulf livery

More on this:

1 This Alien Tractor Design Is Worthy of a Place in the Next Monster Truck Jam

2 The Steyr Konzept Tractor Is an Electric Beast With a Companion Drone

3 Electric Smart Tractor Brand Monarch Claims the Driver Has Become Optional

4 Autonomous and Modular Tractor Looks So Beastly It Could be a Monster Truck

5 1961 Porsche Junior 108 Tractor Is Looking for a New Owner