1970 Plymouth Cuda "Huracan" Looks Like an Italian Muscle Car in Quick Rendering

Given the stardom that the third-generation Plymouth Barracuda enjoys these days, it can be hard to believe that the previous incarnations of the two-door had to deal with a budget offering image back in the day since they were based on the Valiant. And it was the 1970 model, which is the topic of this rendering, that came to change that by adopting a new platform shared with the also-new Dodge Challenger.

6 photos