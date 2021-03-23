1970 Plymouth Cuda "Huracan" Looks Like an Italian Muscle Car in Quick Rendering

Given the stardom that the third-generation Plymouth Barracuda enjoys these days, it can be hard to believe that the previous incarnations of the two-door had to deal with a budget offering image back in the day since they were based on the Valiant. And it was the 1970 model, which is the topic of this rendering, that came to change that by adopting a new platform shared with the also-new Dodge Challenger.
Plymouth offered the Gen III model in three flavors: the standard Barracuda, the more luxurious Gran Coupe, and the speed-addicted Cuda. And this pixel portrait, which brings an extreme approach, uses the last as the starting point.
The shaker hood of this 1970 muscle car used to be one of its boldest feature and while it's still present, that title was certainly grabbed by some of the vehicle's newly found bits.
To understand the origins of this project, we must first discuss the real-world build of Dom Höst, the digital artist behind it. We're talking about a rat rod fan who decided to chop a 1927 Ford Model T Coupe into such a machine, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below. Motivation is provided by a Honda K24 four-cylinder unit, which has been gifted with a turbo (400 hp might be a conservative expectation).
Returning to the 1970 Plymouth Cuda, simply chopping the roof wouldn't cut it (pun intended). As such, the enthusiast also gifted the piece of America with a few elements borrowed from the Lamborghini world, as the posterior of the machine shows—hey, those are Huracan light clusters!
However, the super-sized aero elements fitted to the Mopar machine, such as the swan neck rear wing and the detached-from-the-body front splitter, easily rival the kind of elements you'd find on a Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race car, even though they're not lifted from such a motorsport toy.
The pixel master also came up with an environment for the Cuda, so we can literally see the monster emerging from the shadows.
