These Are the Sounds of SpaceX’s Super Heavy Booster During Stacking

There is a lot of excitement floating around SpaceX’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas, as the company is preparing for the launch of the SN11 later this week. But as the rocket awaits its clear-for-launch signal on the launchpad, something spectacular is happening nearby, in the company’s High Bay build facility.
It is there where last week SpaceX stacked the Super Heavy Booster of what is to become one of the most powerful rockets ever made, destined to launch in the near future the Starship that would eventually take humans to Mars.
By the time the test flight scheduled for later this summer takes place, the BN1, as the Super Heavy Booster is known, will end up measuring 220 feet (67 meters). Mind you this is only a booster, and the entire assembly it will eventually be part of, Starship included, will reach a height of around 394 feet (120 meters).
Back to the BN1, its stacking inside the facility in Texas was audio-recorded by interested parties, and you can enjoy the metal’s moans and groans under the hammers of the workers (yes, they're hammering a space rocket) in the video attached below.
The sounds were recorded in binaural audio and made public by the guys from Cosmic Perspective, the same group that brought us over the years incredible slow-motion videos of space-related activities.
We’re told the sounds we’re hearing (headphones recommended for the best experience) were captured during the final hours of the operation, when the booster was positioned and SpaceX teams “pounded the last few inches of steel to a precise fit.”
BN1 is the prototype that will be used for a ground fire and other tests. BN2 is the one that will have to actually prove itself in orbital flight, and it’s launch will probably take place by the end of this year. According to the SpaceX plan, the actual booster that will launch Starship into space will be BN3.
By the time the test flight scheduled for later this summer takes place, the BN1, as the Super Heavy Booster is known, will end up measuring 220 feet (67 meters). Mind you this is only a booster, and the entire assembly it will eventually be part of, Starship included, will reach a height of around 394 feet (120 meters).
Back to the BN1, its stacking inside the facility in Texas was audio-recorded by interested parties, and you can enjoy the metal’s moans and groans under the hammers of the workers (yes, they're hammering a space rocket) in the video attached below.
The sounds were recorded in binaural audio and made public by the guys from Cosmic Perspective, the same group that brought us over the years incredible slow-motion videos of space-related activities.
We’re told the sounds we’re hearing (headphones recommended for the best experience) were captured during the final hours of the operation, when the booster was positioned and SpaceX teams “pounded the last few inches of steel to a precise fit.”
BN1 is the prototype that will be used for a ground fire and other tests. BN2 is the one that will have to actually prove itself in orbital flight, and it’s launch will probably take place by the end of this year. According to the SpaceX plan, the actual booster that will launch Starship into space will be BN3.