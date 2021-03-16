Darc Mono Carbon Expedition Vehicle Is Your $295K Ticket to Escape Civilization

Elon Musk Crowns Himself Technoking of Tesla and That’s Why People Love Him

Technoking Elon, may you reign in peace. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is perhaps one of the most influential and popular people in the automotive and space exploration field right now. Tesla, for one, has been at the forefront of the electric revolution for years, and it’s now also making progress toward full autonomy. SpaceX, meanwhile, is closer to developing a reusable rocket that would put man on Mars, which Musk hopes to colonize for when Earth is destroyed.Elon Musk, for all his peculiarities, inconsistencies, and controversies, is a pioneer. He may be a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type of person behind closed doors for all we know, or some sort of tyrant you can only get along with on a fine day. He may be an uncontrollable, unfiltered type with quick fingers and the Twitter app always ready on his main screen. But he is a pioneer and a genius, and by his own words, he means well.There is a clear cult-like personality to Musk, as well as Tesla, which may or may not have been spurred on by Musk himself on purpose. Ideally speaking, all carmakers would want a fanbase as loyal as Tesla’s, always ready to defend, explain and convert. In reality, this can sometimes lead to harassment or censorship, trolling, and other types of unwanted online behavior directed at non-Tesla owners or critics.Musk’s genius aside, one of the reasons his supporters must also adore him is his relatability. In the latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk has crowned himself Technoking of Tesla, adding yet another title to an already long list. He’s also named Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn his new Master of Coin, in what is probably a direct reference to the HBO series Game of Thrones. Both changes are effective as of March 15, 2021.“Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer,” the note further says. In other words, no one will have to address Musk as “Sir” or “Your Majesty.”It is clearly a joke and a good one, at that. It is the kind of levity and relatability that drives so many people to give Tesla a try. At the end of the day, here is one of the world’s richest men , able to do the kind of stuff we could only dream of, and working on projects that will literally change the course of our life, still goofing around and having fun.At least with Tesla supporters, this part of Musk’s personality is not without plenty of appeal. He is a man who will sell Tesla Short Shorts because he once promised he would do it to get back at those who shorted Tesla stock or who makes 420 jokes whenever he gets the chance. He will record a track inspired by a zoo incident and post it online. He will shoot his mouth off on the global health crisis, making predictions that have earned him the short-lived Space Karen nickname.But he owns each and every one of these things.Elon Musk is unapologetic, unashamed, and true to himself, so he commands respect both when he’s in full engineer mode or acting like a kid. He is having fun with everything he does, and if that’s not reason enough to want to join him on his ride, who knows what is.Technoking Elon, may you reign in peace.