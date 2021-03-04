A Different Kind of Teardrop Camper: The ModyPlast Trailer for e-Bikes

Elon Musk Is Serious About Starting His Own City for SpaceX, Starbase

Elon Musk says a lot of stuff on Twitter, and not all of it is true. But his recent admission that he wanted his own city for SpaceX in Texas is not a fib. 13 photos



“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” he wrote. “From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars,” he added.



For some context, at Boca Chica, SpaceX is working on a new type of reusable rocket called Starship. SN10, the third prototype it has tested so far, was able to



Starship will be the rocket Musk hopes to



The bottom line is that it would make sense to incorporate Boca Chica, which has two dozen residents, into a new city. A statement from one Cameron County official would suggest that Musk is quite serious about it, too. In case you still thought he was tweeting for clout.



“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño says in a statement cited by



Translation: it can be done, as long as it's done by the rules.



From thence to Mars,

