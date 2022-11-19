Lamborghini Huracan Performante Gets Banged in Bangkok by Tourist Driver

A Lamborghini Huracan Performante got that pretty face all messed up in an accident that occurred near the Bangkok airport, in Thailand.
The Italian supercar was reportedly being driven by a tourist when the crash occurred. This is where the information ends, as supercar.fails on Instagram, which posted the pictures shared above in our gallery, hasn’t said anything else about it. Thus, we don’t even known when it happened, though considering that the images just made their way to the web, we are going to assume that it is a recent incident.
As for the damages sustained, these are serious, as far as the right front end of the blue-blooded machine goes anyway. The fender is missing, the front bumper has been badly affected to the point where it will have to be replaced altogether, and the headlamp completely smashed. The impact, either with the side barrier, or with another vehicle, was so brutal that it ripped off the front hood, and left some marks on other parts.
On a more positive note, it seems that the person holding the wheel hasn’t sustained any injuries as a result of allegedly crashing the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Also, the supercar looks like it can be brought back to its initial shine, though it won’t be cheap at all, as besides the cosmetic damages, it has some mechanical ones too. Moreover, it is going to be one hefty repair bill from the shop that will be covered either by the insurance company, or by the driver.
At least the engine hasn’t been affected at all by the looks of it, and that is always good news. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 sits in the middle of the car, behind the seats, and develops 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque in the Huracan Performante. The thrust is directed to both axles via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and a 201 mph (325 kph) maximum speed.
