888 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Stretches Its Legs on the Autobahn

1 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Comes on Wednesday, Should Be a Sight

More on this:

Place Your Bets: Tesla Model S Performance Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Right off the bat, you know this quarter-mile drag race will end in tears for the V10-engined and all-wheel-drive Huracan Performante . But on the flip side, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese managed to obliterate the Tesla Model S Performance. 15 photos DCT also happens to have the legs on the electric motors of the Tesla, enabling a top speed of 200-plus miles per hour versus 162 mph.



But on the other hand, the MSP in Cheetah Mode has a 0.2-second advantage off the start line to 60 mph as long as the launch is as clean as it can be.



You also have to take into account the output differences between these two, especially the 1,300 Nm of torque of the Tesla compared to 600 Nm for the Lamborghini. Despite having stickier tires, the Huracan Performante struggles a little bit at the start of the drag race before the free-breathing V10 comes into its own at higher revs.



The Tesla appears to be running out of steam after the first quarter of the quarter-mile showdown, which is only natural for an electric vehicle. From zero to 100 miles per hour and back to zero, the Tesla plays second fiddle to the Lamborghini once again.



Not only does the Huracan Performante reach that straight-line velocity quicker, but the stopping power of the carbon-ceramic braking system beggars belief. Given the lower curb weight of the Lambo, it shouldn’t surprise you how much of a gap there is between these two at the end of the acceleration and braking test.



Around this time next year, Tesla will improve the



There are, however, a few reasons for this outcome. First and foremost, the Italian exotic is lighter at 1,555 kilograms compared to 2,241 kilograms for the full-size sedan from Fremont. The seven-speedalso happens to have the legs on the electric motors of the Tesla, enabling a top speed of 200-plus miles per hour versus 162 mph.But on the other hand, the MSP in Cheetah Mode has a 0.2-second advantage off the start line to 60 mph as long as the launch is as clean as it can be.You also have to take into account the output differences between these two, especially the 1,300 Nm of torque of the Tesla compared to 600 Nm for the Lamborghini. Despite having stickier tires, the Huracan Performante struggles a little bit at the start of the drag race before the free-breathing V10 comes into its own at higher revs.The Tesla appears to be running out of steam after the first quarter of the quarter-mile showdown, which is only natural for an electric vehicle. From zero to 100 miles per hour and back to zero, the Tesla plays second fiddle to the Lamborghini once again.Not only does the Huracan Performante reach that straight-line velocity quicker, but the stopping power of the carbon-ceramic braking system beggars belief. Given the lower curb weight of the Lambo, it shouldn’t surprise you how much of a gap there is between these two at the end of the acceleration and braking test.Around this time next year, Tesla will improve the Model S with a more extreme version than the Performance in Cheetah Mode. Plaid is how the newcomer is called, you can expect a top speed of 200 mph, and zero to 60 miles per hour should be doable in less than two seconds. Don’t, however, expect too much of an improvement in terms of braking because weight savings aren’t in the pipeline.