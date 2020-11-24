Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Comes on Wednesday, Should Be a Sight

Italian bike maker Ducati has been a really busy bee this year, despite all that's been going on, especially in the Peninsula. Right after summer ended, the Ferrari of motorcycles started releasing new products almost with German regularity. It all culminated with the launch of Multistrada V4, and most of us thought that should be it for the brand this year. But that’s not what Ducati has planned.
On Wednesday, November 25 (that’s tomorrow) the Italians will be unleashing a special project. It was not made with the car brand most have come to associate Ducati with, Ferrari, but with another Italian icon, Lamborghini.
Called Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, the bike should be “a unique project born from the collaboration between two prestigious brands that have their roots in the Motor Valley, the land in Emilia-Romagna that is home to the excellence of Italian two and four-wheeled companies.”
That, of course, reveals actually nothing about the motorcycle itself, and aside for the teaser photo that shows the Lamborghini logo perched on top of what seems to be a carbon-fiber-clad Ducati motorcycle fuel tank, there’s nothing else to go on.
The unveiling will take place at 19.00 (CET) on the bike maker’s website, but also as part of the fourth episode of the Ducati World Premiere web shows. The one on Wednesday is the fourth in 5-episode long series scheduled to end on December 2.
As for the Diavel, the bike was introduced a decade ago and it is now in its second generation. The naked sells as either the 1260 or the 1260 S, but both are powered by the same Testastretta DVT 1262 engine that develops 159 hp and 95 lb-ft of torque (157 hp for North America), for a bike that weighs just 218 kg (480 kg, dry).
Ducati also sells the Xdiavel in three variants, Dark, S, and Black Star.
