Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Dodge Demon, Both Have 800+ HP

What's faster, an American muscle car or one of those fancy Italian supercars? The drag race between a Demon and a Lamborghini Huracan sounds like it's going to be close. However, that's not the case when the Italian has access to its own supercharger.
Hoonigan continues to impress us with their outside-the-box thinking when it comes to drag races. They've used an RS3 against a drift car, a Gasser against a Supra and now two completely different cars that somehow end up having similar power outputs.
The Lamborghini Huracan is pretty good at drag racing. Even at a quick glance, this looks like a fast example, dripping in carbon fiber. And on top of this, the V10 is helped by a supercharger to achieve its peak output of over 800 horsepower. It sounds like a one-horse race, but the teaser for the video shows the Italian car spinning out and almost crashing.
The specs for the Demon are much easier to explain. It's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,042 Nm) of torque or race gas (808 hp on regular). Dodge made this limited edition just for bragging rights and quarter-mile times. According to them, it hits 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and passes the magic marker in about 9.52 seconds at 140 mph.
Beyond that, these cars couldn't be more different. The Huracan still defines what an exotic car can offer, with aero that's difficult to explain and an interior that looks alien compared to the Dodge. We're here just for the speed, but the cost of a Lamborghini gearbox or super-lightweight bodywork can matter just as much as these powerful engines.
So which is faster? With egos in the balance, the whining Lamborghini secures some easy and quite expected victories. But the outcome is close enough to make us wonder what would have happened without the added power.
The Lamborghini Huracan is pretty good at drag racing. Even at a quick glance, this looks like a fast example, dripping in carbon fiber. And on top of this, the V10 is helped by a supercharger to achieve its peak output of over 800 horsepower. It sounds like a one-horse race, but the teaser for the video shows the Italian car spinning out and almost crashing.
The specs for the Demon are much easier to explain. It's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,042 Nm) of torque or race gas (808 hp on regular). Dodge made this limited edition just for bragging rights and quarter-mile times. According to them, it hits 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and passes the magic marker in about 9.52 seconds at 140 mph.
Beyond that, these cars couldn't be more different. The Huracan still defines what an exotic car can offer, with aero that's difficult to explain and an interior that looks alien compared to the Dodge. We're here just for the speed, but the cost of a Lamborghini gearbox or super-lightweight bodywork can matter just as much as these powerful engines.
So which is faster? With egos in the balance, the whining Lamborghini secures some easy and quite expected victories. But the outcome is close enough to make us wonder what would have happened without the added power.