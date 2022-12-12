Lamborghini Huracan Fights Speed With Fire, Burns to a Crisp After 200 MPH Drive and Crash

It’s well known that some Italian supercars tend to catch fire every now and then, and the latest example of such an incident came from Avellino, in Italy, supposedly a few days ago.
A short video shot from inside a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, and shared online a couple of days ago by supercar.fails, shows it hitting 200 mph (320+ kph) on a public highway in the wet. The joy ride ended after the driver hit something, presumably the guardrail.
Both the driver and the person riding shotgun managed to get out on their own, and instead of calling a tow truck, they ended up dialing the number for the emergency services. That’s because the Italian supercar decided to start a barbecue, and it became so hot to handle that even the firefighters couldn’t save it.
As a matter of fact, the flames spread so fast that they ended up turning the blue-blooded exotic into a burnt pile of metal, plastic, and rubber, leaving it completely unrecognizable. A single photo of the wreckage, after it cooled down, made its way to the internet via the same social media account, and the only thing that tells us that this was a vehicle at one point are the seat frames, and one wheel, from what we can tell anyway.
A nice Lamborghini Huracan EVO tends to cost in excess of $300,000, so this is one moment that the owner will never forget. Capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds from naught, and with a top speed over 202 mph (325 kph), it uses a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that develops 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The thrust is channeled to both axles via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The EVO is the model on which the Huracan Sterrato is based.
