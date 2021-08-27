The Chaletvan Is How You Turn an Old Fiat Ducato Into an Alpine Chalet

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 $2.75 Million Track Toy Proves Its Mettle at Vallelunga

The drive event was hosted at the Vallelunga racetrack north of Rome, Italy, and among those who found their names on the exclusive list was SportAuto’s Christian Gebhardt.You may know him for driving all sorts of expensive and insanely powerful cars at different tracks against the clock quicker than most of us can handle them in Forza or Gran Turismo, and he also tamed the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.At the end of the fast lap, he posted a time of 1:34.50. There’s no point in trying to compare it to others, because the Essenza SCV12 is a track-only supercar built for those with extremely deep pockets. Production is capped at only 40 units, and each one costs the equivalent of $2.75 million in Europe.Despite being quicker than the Huracan GT3, it is apparently quite easy to drive, those who got to experience it said. However, that is also pointless, because it will never race in a series, as the only action it will ever see will be at the occasional track event.Still, those fortunate enough to have secured one will be happy to know that the Essenza SCV12 is the first vehicle on the market whose carbon fiber roll cage was homologated by the FIA.Developed by the Italian company’s Squadra Corse division and designed by Centro Stile, it uses the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, in its most hardcore form. Hooked up to a six-speed sequential gearbox and rear-wheel drive, the engine produces 818(830 PS / 610), 49 HP (50 PS / 37 kW) more than the Aventador Ultimae . Goodluck trying to dig up its 0-60 mph time and top speed, because Lamborghini chose to keep those numbers a secret.