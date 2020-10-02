Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 to Soon Have a Roofless Brother From Squadra Corse

5 Aston Martin V12 Speedster Is an F/A-18 Hornet For the Road, Label Says So

The Brits, with their McLaren Elva and Aston Martin V12 Speedster, have a new thing to worry about when going on the track: a teaser shot was shared on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse social media channels showing a new machine that looks mean, roofless, and just as windowless. 24 photos



Attenzione macchina veloce aperta!#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/1312O4pO5J — Squadra Corse (@LamborghiniSC) October 1, 2020 Sifting through our memory files, we remember that back in June Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse prepared us for the arrival of the Essenza SCV12 limited-edition hypercar with a camouflaged prototype sporting the sign “Attenzione Macchina Veloce” (that would be “Attention Fast Machine” when translated from Italian).Now they used the same text and added “Aperta” (meaning “Open”), on a car with no roof, as well as no front and lateral windows, by the looks of it. On the other hand, judging by the calligraphy, or the fact that even the camouflage pattern is about the same, we can safely conclude that Sant'Agata Bolognese’s racing experts have performed a little surgery on the purist Essenza SCV12.If we are correct, then we are on the verge of seeing an even more hardcore track monster sporting a V12 as its mechanical heart. Just imagine, the SCV12’s 830 hp packed in an even lighter packaging – one that would put to shame even the coupe’s glorious power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp / kg!Well, modern car dreams are clearly made out of track sessions with powerful roofless machines, if we are to judge from the fact that a niche that was almost extinct a few months ago will now sport three glorious representatives.Of course, we are still waiting on actual, official details. And judging by the limited availability of the Essenza SCV12 , we could be in for a major disappointment – how many examples do you think is Lamborghini going to make if McLaren itself recently dropped the Elva count to just 149 worldwide?!

Editor's note: We have enhanced the gallery with images of the already revealed Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.