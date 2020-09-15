Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Walk-Through Is All About the Purest Experience

Just 40 lucky customers of the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer will get the chance to experience the company’s latest project – the Essenza SCV12 track monster. But the automaker is keen on emphasizing that we are not merely dealing with a new model, but a completely personalized experience.
Many automakers have struggled to surpass their focused industrial stance in recent years in the wake of changing customer demands. For mainstream companies it might be easier to branch out towards new horizons, but the same cannot be said about those reaching for the very top of the automotive sector.
Up there, in the refined stratosphere, changes are harder to make – and many have tried thinking creatively. Lamborghini, for example, has decided to focus a little more on its Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing unit with the introduction of the Essenza SCV12 car as part of a wider project, pompously called “The Purest Track Experience.”
Just to make sure everyone gets the point, the Italians have come up with a neat walk-through video (embedded below) spearheaded by the SCV12 and Adriano Tozzi, Squadra Corse’s own Liaison Manager.
His first order of business is to explain the Essenza name – which is translated to essence from Italian, meaning the company wanted to distill into the SCV12 its spirit and soul, to go alongside the usual tradition, innovation, and emotion key points found in every car they make.
Just 40 examples of the SCV12 will be manufactured and each owner will get the chance to experience the entire project, composed out of “The Purest Track Machine” and “The Purest Track Program.” The former is easy to describe – it has to do with the naturally-aspirated, 830 hp, V12 monster.
The track car packs all the latest technological evolutions of the brand, from a 6-speed sequential transmission that has the rear suspension mounted directly onto it to CCMR (carbon ceramic materials - racing) brakes, racing steering wheel, or a new carbon fiber monocoque without a roll cage.
After taking delivery of the SCV12 (in a private event on the factory grounds), the owners can embark on that extremely pure track program. It comes with a host of associated perks, such as five track-day experiences with an all-inclusive regime, extra one-demand circuit racing, as well as a membership card for the SCV12 club.
Up there, in the refined stratosphere, changes are harder to make – and many have tried thinking creatively. Lamborghini, for example, has decided to focus a little more on its Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing unit with the introduction of the Essenza SCV12 car as part of a wider project, pompously called “The Purest Track Experience.”
Just to make sure everyone gets the point, the Italians have come up with a neat walk-through video (embedded below) spearheaded by the SCV12 and Adriano Tozzi, Squadra Corse’s own Liaison Manager.
His first order of business is to explain the Essenza name – which is translated to essence from Italian, meaning the company wanted to distill into the SCV12 its spirit and soul, to go alongside the usual tradition, innovation, and emotion key points found in every car they make.
Just 40 examples of the SCV12 will be manufactured and each owner will get the chance to experience the entire project, composed out of “The Purest Track Machine” and “The Purest Track Program.” The former is easy to describe – it has to do with the naturally-aspirated, 830 hp, V12 monster.
The track car packs all the latest technological evolutions of the brand, from a 6-speed sequential transmission that has the rear suspension mounted directly onto it to CCMR (carbon ceramic materials - racing) brakes, racing steering wheel, or a new carbon fiber monocoque without a roll cage.
After taking delivery of the SCV12 (in a private event on the factory grounds), the owners can embark on that extremely pure track program. It comes with a host of associated perks, such as five track-day experiences with an all-inclusive regime, extra one-demand circuit racing, as well as a membership card for the SCV12 club.