Lamborghini Centenario Wants To Hypnotize You Into Spending TWO Bugatti Chirons on It

Discontinued a few months ago, Lamborghini’s flagship model, the Aventador, gave birth to several limited edition supercars. The list comprises stuff such as the Essenza SCV12, Countach LPI 800-4, Aventador J, Miura Homage, Veneno, and Centenario. And if you happen to have a soft spot for the latter, then you have come to the right place, as the pictured example is for sale.