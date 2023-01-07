Lamborghini Centenario Wants To Hypnotize You Into Spending TWO Bugatti Chirons on It

Presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, and put together at the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, next to the more mainstream model, and the Huracan, the Lamborghini Centenario’s production was capped at 40 units, 20 coupes, and 20 roadsters. It was designed to commemorate the 100th birthday of the company’s founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, and you can consider it a coach-built machine due to the exclusive body that doesn’t look like the Aventador, even if it retains the carbon fiber monocoque, aluminum front and rear subframes, and that beast of an engine.
Mounted behind the seats, and driving all four wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the 6.5-liter V12 has an identical output to the Aventador SVJ, namely 770 ps (759 hp / 566 kW) at 8,500 rpm. At 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm, the torque is 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) shy of its sibling’s, which does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, and tops out at 350 kph (217 mph).
Speaking of performance, the Centenario Roadster is one-tenth of a second slower, and has an identical top speed. The limited-edition supercar is sprinkled with all sorts of goodies meant to enhance its track performance, and comes with the same Strada, Sport, and Corsa driving modes, with the latter unleashing the beast within it.
The interior mixes black and red Alcantara, with contrast stitching, and sports numerous carbon fiber parts. The ad mentions stuff such as the smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated seats, USB port, and several driving assistance systems as being part of the on-board gizmos.
However, there are other things that would interest a potential buyer more than the equipment list, exterior color, and tech and safety features. One of them is the mileage, and fortunately, this Centenario Roadster does check the ‘new-car box’ with only 70 km (43 miles) under its belt. That’s how much the listing claims anyway. Another thing that must not be ignored is the asking price, and for this one, you will have to sit down, because there’s no easy way to put it.
Lamborghini just to make sure. We’d also recommend inspecting the car in the presence of a trusty mechanic, but then again, for how much it costs, you probably have an entire team at your disposal ready to keep it in perfect condition, if you can afford buying it that is.
Anyone who can blow a seven-digit sum on a set of wheels is spoiled for choice, as the sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to what they can get for that kind of money. A Bugatti Mistral build slot is a little under a million more than this Centenario Roadster, which can be found on Mobile. A Ferrari LaFerrari costs about a million less, and for roughly €4.5 million (~$4.7 million), you could get a Mercedes-AMG ONE or a Koenigsegg Regera. The Jesko is a bit more affordable, and so is the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The McLaren Speedtail costs less than €4 million (~$4.2 million), and if you are patient enough, and know where to look, you could eventually land not one, but TWO Bugatti Chiron hypercars for the equivalent of this Italian machine.
So, if you had a rich uncle out there that you are not aware of, and found yourself with such a large amount of money, would you actually spend a good chunk of it on a Lamborghini Centenario? I wouldn’t, as there are equally-exciting models out there that cost a fraction of the price. Also, since the perfect car doesn’t exist, my garage would be sprinkled with other machines, including a comfortable and luxurious daily, and a powerful 4x4.
Mounted behind the seats, and driving all four wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the 6.5-liter V12 has an identical output to the Aventador SVJ, namely 770 ps (759 hp / 566 kW) at 8,500 rpm. At 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm, the torque is 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) shy of its sibling’s, which does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, and tops out at 350 kph (217 mph).
Speaking of performance, the Centenario Roadster is one-tenth of a second slower, and has an identical top speed. The limited-edition supercar is sprinkled with all sorts of goodies meant to enhance its track performance, and comes with the same Strada, Sport, and Corsa driving modes, with the latter unleashing the beast within it.
The interior mixes black and red Alcantara, with contrast stitching, and sports numerous carbon fiber parts. The ad mentions stuff such as the smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated seats, USB port, and several driving assistance systems as being part of the on-board gizmos.
However, there are other things that would interest a potential buyer more than the equipment list, exterior color, and tech and safety features. One of them is the mileage, and fortunately, this Centenario Roadster does check the ‘new-car box’ with only 70 km (43 miles) under its belt. That’s how much the listing claims anyway. Another thing that must not be ignored is the asking price, and for this one, you will have to sit down, because there’s no easy way to put it.
Lamborghini just to make sure. We’d also recommend inspecting the car in the presence of a trusty mechanic, but then again, for how much it costs, you probably have an entire team at your disposal ready to keep it in perfect condition, if you can afford buying it that is.
Anyone who can blow a seven-digit sum on a set of wheels is spoiled for choice, as the sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to what they can get for that kind of money. A Bugatti Mistral build slot is a little under a million more than this Centenario Roadster, which can be found on Mobile. A Ferrari LaFerrari costs about a million less, and for roughly €4.5 million (~$4.7 million), you could get a Mercedes-AMG ONE or a Koenigsegg Regera. The Jesko is a bit more affordable, and so is the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The McLaren Speedtail costs less than €4 million (~$4.2 million), and if you are patient enough, and know where to look, you could eventually land not one, but TWO Bugatti Chiron hypercars for the equivalent of this Italian machine.
So, if you had a rich uncle out there that you are not aware of, and found yourself with such a large amount of money, would you actually spend a good chunk of it on a Lamborghini Centenario? I wouldn’t, as there are equally-exciting models out there that cost a fraction of the price. Also, since the perfect car doesn’t exist, my garage would be sprinkled with other machines, including a comfortable and luxurious daily, and a powerful 4x4.