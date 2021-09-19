$5.6 Million for a Lamborghini Centenario Roadster? Yep, Sounds Like a Bargain to Us!

With a $1.7 million high bid, a Lamborghini Centenario Roadster failed to sell at last month’s Mecum auction in Monterey. The Italian supercar was estimated to change hands for anywhere between $2 and $2.5 million, yet this red example is listed for more than twice as much.
We found it for sale on Mobile in Germany, for an eye-watering €4,760,000, equaling to a little over $5.6 million at today’s exchange rates. The vendor claims that it has only 68 km (42 miles) on the odo, and that it was first registered a little over three years ago, part of a limited edition that included 20 Coupes and 20 Roadsters.
As we already mentioned, this Centenario Roadster is finished in red, on top of a black and red interior. The exotic model has it all, from smartphone integration to Bluetooth, adaptive headlights, rain-sensing wipers, touchscreen infotainment system and, of course, lots of carbon fiber.
Moreover, it is said to be accompanied by a full service history, documenting the low mileage, yet just to make sure that everything checks out, we’d recommend signing the papers in the presence of a lawyer. If it’s possible, interested parties should reach out to the Raging Bull as well, for extra peace of mind.
The low-res pictures released by the vendor reveal that the supercar is in brand-new condition, both inside and out. And if it ends up in the hands of someone who’s willing to drive it on a constant basis (fingers crossed), then it will put a huge smile on their faces.
Powering it is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, because it does share its underpinnings with the Aventador, which pumps out 759 hp at 8,500 rpm. Flat-out, the Centenario Roadster can do over 217 mph (350 kph), and it will rocket from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds.
