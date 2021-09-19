autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

$5.6 Million for a Lamborghini Centenario Roadster? Yep, Sounds Like a Bargain to Us!

Home > News > U-turn
19 Sep 2021, 11:34 UTC ·
With a $1.7 million high bid, a Lamborghini Centenario Roadster failed to sell at last month’s Mecum auction in Monterey. The Italian supercar was estimated to change hands for anywhere between $2 and $2.5 million, yet this red example is listed for more than twice as much.
18 photos
Lamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario RoadsterLamborghini Centenario Roadster
We found it for sale on Mobile in Germany, for an eye-watering €4,760,000, equaling to a little over $5.6 million at today’s exchange rates. The vendor claims that it has only 68 km (42 miles) on the odo, and that it was first registered a little over three years ago, part of a limited edition that included 20 Coupes and 20 Roadsters.

As we already mentioned, this Centenario Roadster is finished in red, on top of a black and red interior. The exotic model has it all, from smartphone integration to Bluetooth, adaptive headlights, rain-sensing wipers, touchscreen infotainment system and, of course, lots of carbon fiber.

Moreover, it is said to be accompanied by a full service history, documenting the low mileage, yet just to make sure that everything checks out, we’d recommend signing the papers in the presence of a lawyer. If it’s possible, interested parties should reach out to the Raging Bull as well, for extra peace of mind.

The low-res pictures released by the vendor reveal that the supercar is in brand-new condition, both inside and out. And if it ends up in the hands of someone who’s willing to drive it on a constant basis (fingers crossed), then it will put a huge smile on their faces.

Powering it is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, because it does share its underpinnings with the Aventador, which pumps out 759 hp at 8,500 rpm. Flat-out, the Centenario Roadster can do over 217 mph (350 kph), and it will rocket from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Lamborghini Lamborghini Centenario Lamborghini Centenario Roadster for sale Europe Germany
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories