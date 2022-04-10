Dealer Fails to Sell Lamborghini Centenario Roadster, Bumps the Price by Over $2 Million

Before deciding to announce that the Aventador is completely sold out, Lamborghini used their flagship supercar to come up with all sorts of limited edition variations. Everyone remembers the Aventador J, Miura Homage, SVJ, Veneno, Centenario, Sian FKP 47, Essenza SCV12, and Countach LPI 800-4.
All of them used the same underpinnings as the Aventador, and rocked different takes on the famous naturally aspirated V12, with or without electrical assistance, depending on the model. They also had different bodies, and re-tuned cockpits, and used to cost much more than the flagship exotic on which they were based.
They’re still extremely expensive in today’s market, with the ICE ban hovering over the automotive industry, and the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster pictured in the gallery above carries an eye-watering price tag. You’ll probably have to sit down for this one, because you’re looking at €6,800,000, or a little over $7.4 million at today’s exchange rates.
To its defense, it is a brand-new copy, despite getting ready to celebrate its fourth birthday this August. It has a single owner in the papers, sports a red paint finish on top of the black and red Alcantara interior, and probably retains some of that new car smell. The German dealer behind the Mobile ad doesn’t have any reviews, so we’d definitely advise anyone interested in spending the equivalent of TWO Bugatti Chirons on this Centenario Roadster to double-check everything, preferably in the presence of a trusted lawyer.
we wrote about it last fall. Back then, it was also listed for grabs on the same website, only it was more affordable. The vendor asked €4,760,000 (equal to $5.2 million), and they obviously failed to sell it. As a result, they have now bumped the price by around $2.2 million, and they’re hoping to make a quick buck off it.
We did notice an inconsistency, though it could have been a typo, because the original ad claimed that it had 42 miles (68 km) under its belt, whereas the new one shows a picture of the digital instrument cluster, which reveals that it has 39 miles (62 km) on the odo.
Boasting enough power to make any petrolhead smile, the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster needs 2.9 seconds to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph). The official spec sheet reveals that it is capable of hitting over 217 mph (350 kph) flat-out, aided by the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. It has 759 hp (770 ps / 566 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm available via the right pedal, and the whole package is sprinkled with all sorts of gizmos meant to make it as fast as possible around tracks.
Now, anyone who has a multi-million-dollar budget to blow on a set of wheels is definitely spoiled for choice, but if you were that rich, would you ever consider buying this particular Centenario Roadster? Before answering that, we have to tell you that we found a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ listed online for almost $2 million less, and a Ferrari LaFerrari for nearly $4.5 million. Still, if you take your time, you could land a barely-driven Chiron and a hybrid hypercar from Ferrari, McLaren, or Porsche for the cost of this single Lamborghini.
