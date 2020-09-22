Doug DeMuro Reviews Very Rare Lamborghini Centenario Roadster

Shown in 2016 at Geneva, the Centenario takes its name from century. 100 years from the birthday of Ferruccio Lamborghini, to be more precise, and it’s also quite striking for a Raging Bull thanks to over-the-top exterior styling.
Based on the Aventador but more powerful than the V12 supercar, only 40 units of the Centenario were produced from 2016 to 2017, half of them roadsters like the blue example that Doug DeMuro has driven only recently. First of all, this unit is priced at “just under $3 million” even though it’s not a new car.
730 miles can be seen on the digital instrument cluster at the 13:45 mark of the video review. Indeed, this Centenario is a garage queen that’s been ordered by the original owner just to be sold for a profit. As a brief refresher, the coupe retailed at $1.9 million while the open-top model kicked off at $2.4 million.
Doug immediately highlights that “flexing” is in this car’s character, starting with the location of the badge that signifies the rarity of the Centenario Roadster. To the point, it’s mounted behind the quarter window of the driver. But as a whole, the interior is too close to the Aventador to be considered truly special.
Doug thinks the exterior is “a crazy design” through and through, and a simple glance at the ginormous aerodynamic diffuser confirms his statement. The side intakes behind the doors are oversized too, and for extra visual drama, Lamborghini has beautified those intakes with five bits of carbon fiber per side.
“A Southern California-focused car” because there’s no roof panel to speak of, the Centenario Roadster also happens to feature the bull logo on both front fenders. Ferrari much? Clearly not a coincidence, but it sure looks cool.
As far as the sense of occasion is concerned, Doug sums up sitting in this car as “a whole new level” from the already mad Aventador. The Doug Score, meanwhile, lists acceleration and handling with 10 and 9 points, respectively.
But overall, the Centenario Roadster scores 70 points or 1 less than the Huracan. Why is that, you may be wondering? As you would expect from a look-at-me special edition, Doug has penalized the comfort and practicality.
