Lamborghini Alpha One Smartphone Has Leather, Golden Stitching, Price to Match

Over the past years, we've seen smartphone companies (both software and hardware) get more and more involved in the automotive industry. However, while their meddling is indeed gaining speed
, they are not attempting to produce their own automobiles.
Not the same can be said about Lamborghini, but it's only down to a bit of a confusion. The smartphones that bear this name are actually made by a different company run by Tonino Lamborghini, the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the man who launched the carmaking business.
Tonino Lamborghini specializes in luxury goods (clothing apparel, watches or eyewear) and services (boutique hotels and restaurants). Of course, the confusion isn't created by accident as the two enterprises share very strong links, including the raging bull logo. So while they might be built by different entities, the Lamborghini cars and the Tonino Lamborghini smartphones certainly make a perfect couple.
That's because the latest phone launched by Tonino uses the same type of metal the obnoxious supercars that share the same name are made of, for instance. Unlike one of the previous phones
, though, the Antares, the design of the ALPHA ONE is much more straightforward - when 99 percent of the surface is covered by a rectangular display, there's only so much you can do about the 1 percent left.
But that's not to say the ALPHA ONE doesn't have great features. The ones that stand out the most are the Italian black leather covering the back of the device, lined up with contrasting gold stitchings. The camera bezels and all the other metallic parts are also golden, in keeping with the theme.
As far ar technical specs go, the Tonino Lamborghini ALPHA ONE gets a 5.5-inch QHD display, 4 GB or RAM, 64 GB of expandable memory, dual SIM support, a Qualcom Snapdragon 820 chip, and a 3,250 mAh battery. The only price available at the moment is for the Russian market and it translates to a little over $2,100, which isn't really all that much for a client of Automobili Lamborghini
. The phone will eventually be available in the UK, South Korea, China, and the UAE as well.
