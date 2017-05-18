autoevolution

Lamborghini Alpha One Smartphone Has Leather, Golden Stitching, Price to Match

 
18 May 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Over the past years, we've seen smartphone companies (both software and hardware) get more and more involved in the automotive industry. However, while their meddling is indeed gaining speed, they are not attempting to produce their own automobiles.
Not the same can be said about Lamborghini, but it's only down to a bit of a confusion. The smartphones that bear this name are actually made by a different company run by Tonino Lamborghini, the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the man who launched the carmaking business.

Tonino Lamborghini specializes in luxury goods (clothing apparel, watches or eyewear) and services (boutique hotels and restaurants). Of course, the confusion isn't created by accident as the two enterprises share very strong links, including the raging bull logo. So while they might be built by different entities, the Lamborghini cars and the Tonino Lamborghini smartphones certainly make a perfect couple.

That's because the latest phone launched by Tonino uses the same type of metal the obnoxious supercars that share the same name are made of, for instance. Unlike one of the previous phones, though, the Antares, the design of the ALPHA ONE is much more straightforward - when 99 percent of the surface is covered by a rectangular display, there's only so much you can do about the 1 percent left.

But that's not to say the ALPHA ONE doesn't have great features. The ones that stand out the most are the Italian black leather covering the back of the device, lined up with contrasting gold stitchings. The camera bezels and all the other metallic parts are also golden, in keeping with the theme.

As far ar technical specs go, the Tonino Lamborghini ALPHA ONE gets a 5.5-inch QHD display, 4 GB or RAM, 64 GB of expandable memory, dual SIM support, a Qualcom Snapdragon 820 chip, and a 3,250 mAh battery. The only price available at the moment is for the Russian market and it translates to a little over $2,100, which isn't really all that much for a client of Automobili Lamborghini. The phone will eventually be available in the UK, South Korea, China, and the UAE as well.

[YOUTUBE=Tonino Lamborghini]
Tonino Lamborghini ALPHA ONE Lamborghini smartphone tonino lamborghini alpha one
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84